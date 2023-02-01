Daily Journal Editorial Board

It’s perplexing how an elected official can claim that tax money belongs to him, well to his village. Isn’t it really the taxpayer’s money? Well, yes it is.

In a recent story in the Daily Journal, the village of Bradley doubled down on its plan to exit the intergovernmental agreement that a hotel tax collected within Kankakee County funds the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Bradley already tried an end run in 2019 to exit the agreement, but that move was called back when a court ruled its action was improper.

