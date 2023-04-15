Daily Journal Editorial Board

If you’re a resident of Kankakee County and have searched for an apartment to rent, you know how difficult it is to find available housing.

According to the website apartments.com, there are just 20 apartment rentals available in Kankakee County, and nine of those units are in the village of Bradley. If you’re a senior citizen looking for an apartment to rent, it’s even more difficult, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing.

Recommended for you