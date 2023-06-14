If you want to gamble in Kankakee, you don’t have to go very far to find an outlet. We recently reported that there are now 240 gaming terminals in 43 locations in the city of Kankakee. That’s roughly one machine for every 100 residents.

That’s an astounding amount, and it should be an alarming number for local elected officials, who should also consider the ramifications that gambling addiction causes. We get it that it provides a lot of needed tax revenue, but at what costs?

It’s just becoming too easy to gamble in the state of Illinois. Not only do we have video poker machines at every other gas station, one can bet on games while watching the Cubs, Sox, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks. It’s encouraged during game breaks by the studio or play-by-play hosts.

