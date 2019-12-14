Editor’s note: This report was prepared by First Trust Advisors L. P., and reflects the current opinion of the authors. It is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable. Opinions and forward looking statements expressed are subject to change without notice. This information does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 266,000 in November, easily beating the consensus expected 180,000. Including revisions to September/October, nonfarm payrolls were up 307,000.
Private sector payrolls rose 254,000 in November, while revisions to the two prior months added 48,000.
The largest increases in November were for health care and social assistance (+60,000), manufacturing (+54,000) and leisure and hospitality (+45,000). Government increased 12,000.
The unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October.
Average hourly earnings — cash earnings, excluding irregular bonuses/commissions and fringe benefits — rose 0.2 percent in November and are up 3.1 percent versus a year ago.
Implications
The U.S. labor market has rarely been stronger.
Payrolls increased 266,000 in November, easily beating the consensus expected 180,000 and coming in higher than the forecast from any economics group.
In addition, payroll growth was revised up 41,000 for the prior two months.
Remember how October was supposed to be a soft month for job growth because of the UAW strike? Today’s report shows payroll growth of 156,000 in October, a very respectable month.
Civilian employment, an alternative measure of jobs that includes small-business start-ups, grew a tepid 83,000 in November, but that follows average gains of 350,000 per month in the prior five months in this volatile series.
In the past year, nonfarm payrolls are up 184,000 per month, and civilian employment is up 149,000.
The trend in job growth likely is somewhere in the middle, around 165,000 jobs per month.
The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5 percent in November but essentially has been range-bound at very low levels in the past three months, hovering between 3.52 percent and 3.56 percent.
Perhaps, the weakest part of today’s report was the tepid 40,000 increase in the labor force, which caused the downward tick in the participation rate to 63.2 percent. But labor force data are volatile from month to month and still are up 1.6 million from a year ago.
Even so, participation among “prime-age” workers (25 to 54) remained at the highest level in more than a decade.
We like to use the employment report to measure workers’ purchasing power and that looks healthy, too.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent in October and are up 3.1 percent from a year ago.
Meanwhile, the number of hours worked rose 0.2 percent and are up 1.6 percent from a year ago.
Combined, total earnings are 4.8 percent ahead of a year ago, which is more than enough to keep powering consumer spending higher.
The Federal Reserve is clearly done cutting rates and the economy is in good shape.
Look for continued solid job creation in 2020. There’s no recession in sight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!