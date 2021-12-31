From Facebook: “It’s almost time for ‘New Year, New Me’ resolution bull. I’d like to assure everyone I will remain the same loveable schmuck I’ve always been.”
In that regard, there are a few events I wish for in the upcoming new year.
First, an end to COVID’s swath of death, destruction and confusion throughout the world, as well as the capricious mandates dispensed by politicians and CEOs drunk with power. We’ve all had enough.
Anthony Fauci deported to China; forever barred from doing business with the US again. Fauci’s suspicious actions in Wuhan were instrumental in forcing the world to its knees. He frequently confused and terrified the public throughout the pandemic.
American debt to China wiped clean to compensate for the misery their scourge released upon our country. They probably owe us more, but a balance due wouldn’t work. We’d be giving them Fauci in return.
The victims of the recent swath of tornadoes ripping through our country find peace and quickly be able to rebuild their lives. They need our thoughts, prayers, and help, folks.
Subway to name a sandwich after Jussie Smollett, their infamous late-night patron. Call it the Juicy-Spicy-Baloney — a sub with bologna and habaneros on sourdough, slathered in horseradish. It’s guaranteed to burn your-you-know-what the next day. Robin Roberts could endorse it. Truthfully, I hope the young man finds his soul. Robin, too.
The Washington Football Team settle on a nickname. I suggest using “Hogs,” a moniker their offensive line proudly used in the ‘80s. It’s also an apt name to describe D.C. politicians living largely on our dime. They’d never see the irony. Or wouldn’t care.
All college loans paid off, as is being pushed by the Squad. AOC evidently has some college debt she wants taxpayers to cough up. If they do this, my company won’t need be ashamed when we request millions of dollars of equipment loans paid off either.
On second thought, never mind — we still have self-respect; we’ll pay our own way. You borrow it, you pay it back.
Speaking of paying one’s way, another round of COVID relief as proposed by Democrats learning nothing from the first time, should be shelved. We can’t afford it and we need folks to go back to work, there are too many jobs unfulfilled — it’s hurting America.
Nancy Pelosi voted out of office. Ms. Pelosi is a disgrace, albeit a wealthy one from insider trading. Her efforts to clutch the reins of power is further eroding the way she will be recorded in history. Or us, for being the fools who put up with it.
Kamala Harris dismissed for incompetence as vice president and replaced by Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, who has proven she has intelligence and resolve. A giggling, indecisive Harris being one heartbeat from the presidency is distressing.
Swapping Joes: President Joe Biden’s departure, replaced by Joe Manchin from West Virginia. Manchin has demonstrated to be a strong centrist politician with some fiscal responsibility. He would be a placeholder for our country — until Ron DeSantis is elected.
Ghislaine Maxwell, hobnobber to the well-connected, convicted and allowed to write about it, safe from the Clinton Crime Syndicate. America needs the details of Epstein’s Island to bring offenders to justice, regardless of their societal status. We can’t trust the media to inform us, as is evident given the current lack of reporting.
Bill Clinton confined eternally to a small prison cell — with Hillary.
Insurgents met by National Guard troops in foul humor. Rioting and looting should no longer be tolerated. If caught, perpetrators should find themselves “drafted” into a Marine boot camp.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tossed out of office, preferably by the seat of her men’s britches. How many shootings of young Black men and innocent children is enough, Beetlejuice? At this time, there have been 812 homicides in Chicago. Lady, you’re a national embarrassment.
Leftists advocating for socialism be expatriated to Venezuela for six months. College professors can be tour guides.
Main-Stream-Media held to a higher standard or fined harshly. I have railed against dishonest media since I started writing commentaries. CNN and the Washington Post, for example, are arms of the Democrat Party, a socialist concept.
Consider the minute-by-minute coverage recently on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, yet bupkus on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. And why aren’t they reporting on Hunter Biden’s exploits — it should be a media frenzy? Is there any doubt it would have been had it been a Trump offspring?
We need a free media in this country, but is it asking too much for it to be trustworthy? We’re all supposed to be on the same side.
Concerning CNN and the Post, they, along with NBC recently paid millions for defaming MAGA-hat-wearing Nic Sandman. Hopefully, Rittenhouse is in for similar settlements. I’m not normally a fan of large monetary verdicts, but in the case of the media, maybe, just maybe, that will induce them to be fair and balanced.
Well, like Scrooge himself, my wishes may very well have been “conjured up by an undigested bit of beef or perhaps even a fragment of an underdone potato.” Who knows? But, my Build Back Better brainstorm beats Biden’s.
Finally, with every fiber of my being, I wish for every one of you to have a healthy and prosperous New Year.
