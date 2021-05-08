My wife and I enjoy crime dramas; “Law & Order” and “Chicago PD” as examples. We’ve also watched true-crime biopics such as “20/20,” “48 Hours,” or “Dateline NBC” for years.
Of late, they seem to be blending together.
It’s hard to tell which one is supposed to be fiction and which non-fiction.
Woke Hollywood writers take real-life criminality or social issues and blend it into scripts. Actors and actresses are delighted to repeat the dribble, although watching them act wearing a mask is comical.
Perhaps it’s the writers that indoctrinate the bubbleheaded actors?
Watching “Dateline” recently, it occurred to me, “How do I know they’re telling the truth about this crime?” Did “Dateline” influence the verdict?
This was shortly after it came out Lester Holt, anchor of NBC News and “Dateline,” ignorantly stated, “We don’t need to hear both sides to define truth: Fairness is overrated.” He said this while accepting some meaningless award they exchange between each other. It must have been his turn.
Holt was duped by North Korean propagandists in 2018 at a ski resort built by slave labor. He didn’t mention how it was built, instead erroneously reporting it to be a thriving entity, and showed people in line. What he failed to report was those people were bussed in by the Jong Un regime, as nobody goes there.
Scrounging for food probably takes precedence over skiing with Korean folks. Holt blathered, “the resort is a source of immense pride for a country trying to present a new and modern face to the world.”
Holt, by the way, took over for the disgraced Brian Williams, who was fired for lying about his exploits during the Iraq war.
CBS’ “60 Minutes” recently aired a hatchet job on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis courtesy of “journalist” Sharyn Alphonsi. She just did some creative editing by trying to insinuate DeSantis gave preferential treatment to the Publix Food Store chain for administering China bug vaccines. Their slant wasn’t true, as later proven by DeSantis. They refused to apologize, probably because DeSantis is considered the Republican front runner in the 2024 presidential election.
Last week, CBS got caught slanting information again by announcing that Americans overwhelmingly approved of Biden’s first address to Congress. A whopping 85% of viewers approved of that speech, they declared. Further they gushed, “Viewers were feeling optimistic about America.” When I saw this, I wondered if CBS watched a different version than I did.
The problem was that 85% of the people CBS polled were Democrats and Independents. (Can someone please explain the difference between a Democrat and an Independent?) Naturally, the rest of the media, politicians and Twitter-Town picked up this biased report and scurried like they stole it.
CNN, no greenhorn to slanted reporting, was just caught with their pants down, possibly literally. Project Veritas showed video of CNN technical director Charlie Chester bragging to someone he met on a date from the “dating site” Tinder. He was recorded boasting CNN deliberately showed Biden in a favorable light and propagandized Trump reporting. Claimed they were responsible for removing Trump, too. Hardly a surprise, but it underscores CNN’s fake product, as opposed to responsible journalism.
It might explain their plunging ratings as well.
How CEO Jeff Zucker still has a job is as mysterious as a black hole in outer space.
I have to wonder if the type of journalism exhibited by mainstream media these days is not the result of the 24-hour news cycle, as created by Ted Turner when he launched CNN in 1980.
I’m not a fan of the far-left Turner, but I don’t think this is what he had in mind when he started the company. By the way, lefty Ted embarked in Atlanta specifically to avoid unions.
In the pursuit of a sensational story, CNN and their competitors, including FOX, have resorted to 1890s “yellow journalism” tactics, thought suppressed in the early 20th century.
They all have to outdo each other for ratings; truth being a usual casualty.
Politicians then use this to their advantage to steal from us.
Today’s news networks all have highly slick packaging, beautiful women (except for MSNBC) and obvious ideological slants.
Is there any doubt the mainstream media leans left, and FOX leans slightly right? (Concerning the FOX “slightly right” comment, please check the numbers of positive to negative stories on your internet machine before hurling invectives at me concerning the marital status of my parents at the time of my birth.)
Like a teacher with students, if his/her students know the teacher’s politics, hasn’t the teacher failed in pursuit of educating, choosing indoctrination instead?
How is that any different with a journalistic report? (It’s important to point out again, I’m paid handsomely to write op-eds, not news stories.)
If so, how can we believe anything coming from the media? We can’t all be handsome op-ed writers.
If media wasn’t so busy looking under every rock for a white racist male, bad cop or a juicy gun shooting for ratings, then perhaps they might look into more important news.
Stories like Jeffery Epstein and the people connected; the corrupt Clintons; the real story about the China bug without over-hyped death reports and vaccine cheerleading; Joe Biden’s health or Hunter Biden’s shenanigans; or John Kerry’s recent exploits with oil investments and possible treason with Iran, all seem more important than continuously dividing us into tribes.
If media is going to report ad nauseum on a recent cop shooting, wouldn’t it be nice to know what that teenager who was going to be stabbed thought about the policeman shooting the girl going to stab her?
I’m betting she has a different view than the media narrative slathered across the nation.
I know I honk on media often. But, in its rapacious quest for ratings and profits, mainstream media is lying to us daily. It’s pulling this country apart and toward socialism.
People believe the bile they excrete and rarely hear the truth, like pointed out above. Why do we allow the media to separate us?
At the end of the day, we’re all Americans.
