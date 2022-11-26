Hopefully, by the time you read this, the states of California, Colorado, and Alaska have gotten around to inform us who won elections to represent them in the House of Representatives. Absurdly, six races have yet to be called two weeks after election day.
It is predicted final tallies for the House will be 221 for Republicans and 214 for the other guys, giving the GOP control of the House which boots Nancy Pelosi crime syndicate to the curb. Perhaps Nancy can now concentrate on cleaning up her San Francisco district so husband, Paul can party in his underwear unencumbered.
It’s thought another Californian, Republican Kevin McCarthy, will be the next Speaker of the House when Congress sits in January. (Oh boy, another jet going coast to coast frequently on our dime.) I’m not satisfied with this pick yet as it may mean political business as normal given, he was ineffective battling Pelosi’s hair-brained schemes.
Evidently, to wrest control of the speakership gavel, McCarthy must get a majority of the votes from the reps showing up for work that day. Anyone can be nominated, and oddly they don’t necessarily need to be members of the House. Senator Rand Paul and the late Colin Powell have received votes for SOH.
I would rather see someone like Lee Zeldin from New York or Chip Roy from Texas be elected. They seem to be more focused toward what really should be done, without political gamesmanship.
While he has not been in Congress long enough for Speaker consideration, African-American Byron Donalds, from Florida, will be a name to watch. He brings a boatload of common sense, something lacking from that organization under Comrade Pelosi.
Three Republican congressmen, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs and Matt Rosendale have stated they won’t vote for McCarthy, and they have enough votes to stop his election. Not sure what their beef is with McCarthy and one might wonder if they’re just holding out until promised something else. Gaetz normally gets his mug on television to harp about Dems, but I’m unaware if he’s ever gotten anything done. And who has heard of Biggs or Rosendale?
It was encouraging to see a report on Nov. 18 in which McCarthy admitted his intent is to throw Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff from California, and Eric Swalwell from the People’s Republic of China off their plum committees.
Ironically, Schiff headed up the House Intelligence Committee and fell hook, line and sinker for the Russia Hoax, leading to the impeachment of Trump, part 1 — a favorite hobby of Democrats, rather getting anything done for the betterment of the nation. Swalwell is also a member of “intelligence.” evidently to keep China up to date on what we’re doing.
The insolent Omar is the Rep who purportedly married her brother so he could live in the States. She seemingly hates America and would prefer to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. Currently, she’s assigned to the Foreign Affairs Committee. Surely, I’m not the only one who sees the paradox of her appointment.
Since McCarthy was on a roll about who he’s throwing out on their keaster, he might have included other big-city socialists from the “Squad.” This includes Sandy Cortez from NYC, who lists her political affiliation as a member of the Democratic Socialist of America. You read that right.
The foul-mouthed Rashida Tlaib from (Detroit) Michigan, is also a member of the Democratic Socialist of America. In 2020 she was made to reimburse her campaign $10,800 by the House Ethics Committee for personal use of funds. If she can’t be trusted, why is she on multiple committees?
New Yorker City’s Jamaal Bowman, is a Democrat Socialist and sits on a couple of committees. He should be considered for punting as well.
And then there is Cori Bush from (St. Louis) MO. Another Democrat Socialist, a staunch “defund the police” advocate and just about every other socialist scheme. Need any more reasons about her?
Why are Democrat-Socialists even allowed in Congress, Kevin?
Finally, there’s Ayanna Pressley of (Boston) Massachusetts, whose husband spent 10 years in prison. She introduced the 2019 People’s Justice Guarantee bill which called for abolishing cash bail and other progressive advantages for criminals. She deserves the boot from committees before she gets somebody murdered.
McCarthy seems to be a nice guy, but is that enough for the position? Perhaps he can take a page from Newt Gingrich, the last great Speaker.
