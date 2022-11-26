Hopefully, by the time you read this, the states of California, Colorado, and Alaska have gotten around to inform us who won elections to represent them in the House of Representatives. Absurdly, six races have yet to be called two weeks after election day.

It is predicted final tallies for the House will be 221 for Republicans and 214 for the other guys, giving the GOP control of the House which boots Nancy Pelosi crime syndicate to the curb. Perhaps Nancy can now concentrate on cleaning up her San Francisco district so husband, Paul can party in his underwear unencumbered.

It’s thought another Californian, Republican Kevin McCarthy, will be the next Speaker of the House when Congress sits in January. (Oh boy, another jet going coast to coast frequently on our dime.) I’m not satisfied with this pick yet as it may mean political business as normal given, he was ineffective battling Pelosi’s hair-brained schemes.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

