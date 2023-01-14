Alan WebberLocal columnist

In a classic case of, “I don’t think that means what you think it means,” I give you, “Drain the Swamp.”

Obviously, there is the literal phrase, meaning to physically drain an actual swamp, but that’s not how most of us think of that term these days. When used now, it generally references driving scum politicians and the bloated bureaucracy out of Washington D.C. One can only dream.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you