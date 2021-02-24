Over the past few years, I’ve heard family members, Facebook “friends,” employees, and even fellow high school alumni whine about Donald Trump, especially if Trump said something mean. Some unfriended me, while others shunned me because I was the idiot on the Trump Train.
Equally telling, there are three other local op-ed writers in our area’s newspapers. Of the four of us, I was the one not informing you of the evils of a Trump presidency. Those gentlemen, on the other hand, were quite vocal of how uncouth, racist, xenophobic, sexist and un-presidential Trump was. Given the rancor of some of those commentaries, you’d think Trump drowned puppies, too.
I’m of the belief one should be accountable for opinions espoused. I certainly stand firmly behind mine. We’re now over a month into the presidency of the handlers of Basement Biden, the candidate to save us from the embarrassment that was Donald Trump. I wonder what those folks are thinking this far into the Biden presidency? We don’t know, because none of them have opined yet.
I find this strange given that the “Here, Joe, Sign Here” Handlers are moving with lightning speed to erase Trump and replicate the Obama presidency. It occurs to me I haven’t heard from those people boasting about Biden because they’re still complaining about Trump.
There is no shortage of items to enlighten us on about the Biden presidency so far. Perhaps any one of those folks I mentioned might want to educate us about any of the following Biden “deeds.”
They could begin by giving us justification for the skyrocketing price of fuel. Gasoline is up 43 cents per gallon and diesel 47 cents here in Pritzkerville just since Biden got “elected.” Oil prices have increased due to shutting down both the Keystone Pipeline and fracking, much to the delight of Russia and OPEC. It would appear Quid Pro Joe prefers we import our oil rather than produce our own.
While explaining the Keystone Pipeline closure, please clarify what was good for America with the loss of thousands of good-paying jobs despite the campaign promise not to do so. Or if easier, just explain who the “lying dog-faced pony soldier” might really be.
What might be their consensus on Creepy Joe letting mediocre male athletes participate in girls’ sports? And into their locker rooms or restrooms? Perhaps the Trump-Derangement-Syndrome-set might want to ask their daughters, granddaughters, or nieces for their opinions. Having four granddaughters heavily involved in sports, I’m especially interested in their explanation so I might relate what is good about it to them.
I’m personally irritated about being labeled a party to systemic racism, as well as China Joe’s daily blathering about the rise of so-called “white supremacists” groups terrorizing America. In fact, I don’t think those charges are accurate and are only meant to divide America further, a nifty trick learned from Obama. Perhaps one of you could clarify why I’m wrong.
It would be interesting to know how all those folks feel about Beijing Biden rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. You know, the one where we do all the work and pay all the money while giving India and China, the world’s largest polluters, a nine-year exemption so China can beat our head in economically.
How about rejoining Obama’s Iran nuclear deal? You folks comfortable with giving the Ayatollah nuclear arms in their quest of “Death to America?” We going to give them another pallet of cash, too? There’s plenty to opine about there.
Any opinions available on Sniffin’ Joe’s $4 billion pledge to the world pandemic “efforts,” while simultaneously opening the southern borders to contagious-undocumented-Democrats? Recall this is at the same time unemployment and COVID still remain looming issues in our country. We don’t have a workable plan for vaccinations. Joe is cowering from the teacher’s unions while letting young minds rot. Yet Biden’s handlers have him pledging aid overseas. You guys suppose they might have a financial incentive? I’m asking for Hunter.
Speaking of the lost prodigal son, perhaps one of those anti-Trumpers could update us on Cocaine Hunter’s shady oil expertise in the Ukraine. Or his brilliant Chinese diplomatic abilities that pay so well? Any thoughts on how those investigations might be going with daddy at the helm? Do tell.
Joe’s “handlers” are now wanting to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council that Trump detached us from. You know, the one led by Russia, China, Cuba, and Venezuela devoted to improving human rights in the world. Thoughts, folks?
What would you guys like to tell all those diabetics about Biden’s handlers bowing to big-Pharma by jacking up the price of insulin, right after that dastardly Trump got it lowered? Perhaps you could explain whose pockets are being lined with this decision.
And finally, anyone want to step up and explain why American tax dollars have been committed for the next three years to funding for the Wuhan Lab that brought us the scourge of the China virus? Even that dastardly Trump wouldn’t consider this.
Go ahead, any of you Non-Trumpers. Please tell us how much better our new president is doing for American now that Trump is out. I’ve given you all some starting points for clarification. Now, I’m all ears.
Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com
