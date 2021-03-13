I write commentaries with a bit of intensity. The wife says I’m a little too passionate about my conservative values … silly woman. After finishing a piece, I let it settle overnight, then edit some harshness — and all profanity — before final submission.
With all the gaslighting today, toning down a commentary is becoming increasingly tough. The attacks on our Constitutional rights by the Left are becoming intolerable. Incredibly, we’re watching it happen, comparable to awestricken Germans from the 1930s. It makes a fella cantankerous.
For starters, in response to my commentary concerning Joe Biden’s accomplishments, I got no answers. Not one. Zilch. One gal criticized my antagonistic writing style and argued the merits of closing the Keystone Pipeline, but never gave an example what Biden has accomplished. Typical liberal behavior — ignore the subject and blame the messenger.
Then there’s the American Rescue Plan, announced by Biden’s handlers and ramrodded through Congress by House Dingbat Nancy Pelosi for the “COVID-19 Crisis.” At the time of this writing, the Swamp is still wrangling to pass a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package for China virus relief. It’s been argued about for months … in between Trump impeachments.
It appears only $825 billion of our money actually comes back to us for China virus relief measures. You might see a $1,400 stimulus check or who knows what pittance the Swamp decides to finally give back to you. If you make more than “X,” just shut up, Nancy’s keeping it.
According to the Wall Street Journal, an estimated $1 trillion will be for purposes having nothing to do with the China virus. This figure fluctuates, depending on your news source, but not even half of this money is for virus relief. They just named it that for historical purposes.
Some is going to Planned Parenthood so we can kill more babies. Many more dollars earmarked for going overseas. The Undocumented Democrats flooding into the country, bringing more China virus with them, will get some of that dough. There’s a bridge or two in there to pay for also. One trillion dollars of pork put on our grandchildren’s back in the name of China virus relief, having absolutely nothing to do with the virus.
Politicians tax everything we do, and ceaselessly want more. Our money is their personal checking account to be spent as they wish. Then during a supposed time of crises, they get around to passing a bill, giving less than half of our own money back; spending the rest like drunken sailors in a row of seaside dive bars. If we have money to give to foreign countries during a “national crises,” then we pay too much damn tax. Government spending needs curtailed now.
All summer liberal anarchists tore apart our cities, costing lives and billions of dollars, while mayors and governors idly looked on. Yet the riots were labeled as “mostly peaceful protests” by a sympathetic media. One moronic correspondent calmly reported the peacefulness, while standing in front of a torched building on national television. Our new vice president, inserted solely because of her sex and pigmentation, promoted a fund to bail out anarchists.
Then, when alleged Trump protestors entered the Capitol, the proverbial excrement hit the fan. Oh, the humanity cried one local editorial writer and nearly all mainstream media. House Dingbat Pelosi locked down the building with fences and barbed wire, and has manned it around the clock by National Guardsmen since. Embarrassingly, our own U.S. Capital resembles Damascus, Syria, in what is a supposedly free country. Guess fences work after all though?
Isn’t it time we loudly told the Cancel Culture to just shut up? Tearing down historical statues, erasing history or even worrying about the sex of a plastic potato seems to be all the rage now. Have you ever really thought about exactly what they are trying to erase? Answer — it’s our American history.
Are we so ignorant to allow morons to ban Dr. Suess children’s books, Disney shows or cartoon and puppet characters that have been around decades? Changing the name of long-established products? Are we going to burn books next, comrade?
To ban movie classics like “Gone with the Wind” or “To Kill A Mockingbird,” but continue with pornography or obscene rap lyrics is absurd? All because somebody might be offended? Bull.
My ear — the good one — is extremely offended by rap music; shall we ban it? Or, here’s an idea, I just won’t listen or buy it. I’ll stick to classic rock and people who like rap listen to their music. Then, we’re both happy and nobody gets their shorts in a wad.
We have that choice right here in the good ol’ US of A. We can just let each other enjoy our freedoms. But understand, for the system to work, all those people the Left wants to cancel have First Amendment rights, too. Otherwise, we’re gonna get really cranky.
So, if you think Dr. Suess is racist, you have every right to take your scrawny stimulus check and buy something else instead, like the repulsive Cardi B song, “WAP.” If you are unfamiliar with it, look up the lyrics to a No. 1 selling song and then ask who is it really being offended. If Suess is unsuitable for children but Cardi B songs are considered acceptable then you, my friend, have been gaslighted.
Other gaslighting examples:
Is it only Barack Obama pulling the strings for Biden?
Who hatched the Russia Witch hunt with James Comey?
Why five states stopped counting votes simultaneously and how Biden gained all those votes when they reopened?
Will Hillary Clinton ever be held accountable for the Libyan massacre? Or deleted emails? Or… [insert crime here]
Is Special Prosecutor John Durham still alive?
Hunter Biden’s lucrative Ukrainian and Chinese connections, and what is being done about them? Mitch McConnell’s, too?
How two guards were sleeping and the cameras were off, all while Jeffrey Epstein was busy hanging himself? What’s the over/under bet on Ghislaine Maxwell living until her July trial? What’s being done with Bill Clinton’s private suite on Epstein’s fantasy island?
Sixteen-year-old children are old enough to vote and other H.R.1 fallacies?
Do politicians really think we’re that foolish? They must, because they keep pitting us against each other and are getting away with it. Politicians wouldn’t get away with any of this BS if we had a more honest media. Perhaps we need to hold them all more accountable.
Or, perhaps we are that dumb.
