According to the science (a term all the rage during COVID) the human brain does not fully develop until the mid-20s. This according to Mental Health Daily, Duke University and NPR websites. Other sites contained similar reports indicating it’s a generally accepted scientific fact.

Most latter maturity of the brain is completed in the pre-frontal cortex, behind the forehead. It’s said to be responsible for attention span, planning, decision making, impulse control, logic, risk management, short term memory and personality development.

Given this knowledge, perhaps we should reconsider what is exposed to people under 21 years old?

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

