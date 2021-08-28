There is so much going on in this country it was difficult picking one topic to pontificate. Afghanistan, Obama, the Capitol disturbance, sex-ed, NPR and the University of Virginia were all on my mind.
I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if we had a local writer with military and CIA background to opine judiciously on the embarrassment in Afghanistan? Of course, I’m speaking of penning about the mess made by the Manchurian Moron. We all might gain perspective, rather than depending on one like me with no military pedigree. Oh wait …
Speaking of Afghan embarrassments, the backstory is worse. In 2014 Obama exchanged five Gitmo detainees for deserter Bowe Bergdahl. Recall how Obama staged an elaborate ceremony in the Rose Garden, escorting Bowe’s mother, by her backside, to the dais to announce his “trade.” That was a head-scratcher.
Well, those five Obama-Gitmo releases wound up as part of the squad that sacked Kabul last week, stranding Americans and our allies, leading to the horrific pictures of people fleeing for their lives. One of them, Khairullah Khairkhwa, classified too dangerous to release by the Pentagon, was the mastermind behind overthrowing the Afghan government.
The thugs released by Obama were the only “forever prisoners” released without being cleared by the Gitmo parole board. We lost over 2,400 American soldiers and a trillion dollars due to yet another example of Obama misfeasance. True, W (Bush) tossed us in that quagmire, but Obama made it worse. The Manchurian Moron is continuing this betrayal, releasing Abdul Nasser from Gitmo last month, plus clearing 10 others for release. More than likely, this will come back to bite us in the backside equally as hard at a later date.
You probably didn’t hear this from the media but Reuters reported the FBI found little indication the so-called Jan. 6 “Capitol Riot” was an organized effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Recall, I mentioned this hogwash in a previous commentary.
According to FBI agents close to the investigation, the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups as originally reported by everyone with liberal disease. Consider the treachery that Congress tried to impeach a president over this twaddle while the China bug was supposedly erupting across the country. And we still don’t know who shot Ashlee Babbitt — nor will we ever know. Well, at least Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger got his mug on television, further embarrassing Illinois.
Speaking of Illinois, “Toilets” Pritzker is at it again. He signed a pair of bills on sex education for schools last week. This was the asinine idea of Sen. Ram Villvalam and Rep. Kathleen Willis, both from Chicago. It makes us the first state (naturally) to align “sex-ed ethics” with the National Sex Education Standards. (Who knew there was such a thing.) Planned Parenthood is pleased so that should give you the first clue this is a horrible idea.
Despite all the garbage to prop up their position, it’s basically another liberal concept to shove abortion down our throats and, according to the Illinois Family Institute, “to normalize deviance in children.” I don’t care how many degrees these so-called experts have after their name — I know the world is a better place without “intellectuals” shoving issues like gender identity and hormone blockers at our grandchildren in grades K-5. Let them be kids for crying out loud. Fortunately, it appears parents may still opt their children out of sex-ed classes … for now.
NPR, sitting on a $258+ million endowment, primarily courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, stuck its foot in its woke mouth last month, of which some probably didn’t hear about from our media either.
The powerful “nonprofit” media organization evidently has a tradition of marking our nation’s birthday by reading the Declaration of Independence over the air. This year, they decided to editorialize their reading by tweeting that the document contains “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”
The real hypocrisy, Mr. Lansing, President and CEO, is that without that document, it is highly doubtful your company, and cushy salary, would ever exist. Your “direction” reminds one of the “hand-biting Ilhan Omar,” Minnesota Congresswoman, another Obama mistake.
Finally, last month, I wrote about the removal of statues from a Virginia campus. At the behest of activist alumni Anthony Lopez, a Crow and Creek Sioux tribal member, the city of Charlottesville removed statues of Lewis and Clark, plus Clark’s brother, George, renown as the conqueror of the Northwest during the Revolutionary War. I didn’t mention Mr. Lopez by name in the commentary, but guess what? I received an email from him.
We exchanged a few polite emails, explaining our respective positions, neither of us coming close to convincing the other. I offered to take that Lewis and Clark statue if he could arrange for the city to gift it to us. I explained we had a great place and appreciation for it here at our business. Even offered to haul it for free. Haven’t heard back from him about it yet, though.
What an upside-down world we live in today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.