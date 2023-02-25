Recently “60 Minutes” aired a segment on the victims of Ukraine’s war with Russia. The coverage dealt primarily with damaged infrastructures and how people are coping. Forty-four million people are without heat and electricity much of the time. It was horrific and heart-wrenching to watch.

It was also more marketing from our state-controlled propaganda machine. Those poor souls in Ukraine are pawns caught up in a giant chess match involving the military industrial complexes of America and Russia, plus a possible money-laundering machine.

The day after the “60 Minutes” piece Biden made a surprise trip to meet with Ukrainian thug, Zelensky; ironic that two failed presidents met on President’s Day. For camera effect, air raid sirens wailed, even though there were no factual air raids at the time. More propaganda.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

