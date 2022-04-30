Reuters/Ipsos: 43%
Quinnipiac: 33%
CNN: 39%
Gallup: 41%
These numbers represent various polling services reporting Joe Biden’s approval ratings within the last couple weeks. As can be seen, they vary by up to 10 points, but the average number reported is about 40% by the liberal national media. Reasons the numbers don’t agree include the way the questions are asked; the area being sampled; or the political bent of the pollsters.
That number is alarming when considering the media bias toward former president Trump. His approval rating at the same point in his presidency was 39.8% — not sure why they didn’t round off like Biden’s numbers, other than possibly to keep the favorability number below 40. The Swamp just never quits.
In a country exceedingly polarized since the failed presidency of Obama, a very-biased media reported about 40% on both Trump and Biden. Logical people, factoring in media bias, would come to a conclusion Trump did better than reported, and Biden less.
I believe the number is much less for Biden, probably near the Quinnipiac number of 33%, which is the report FOX uses, even during the Trump years. I trust most Americans are smart enough to know Biden is nothing more than a Manchurian president. Well, two out of three anyway.
With that in mind, consider the 33% number. This would indicate one out of three adults in this country actually “think” Biden is doing a favorable job. Methinks, there are evidently people still tenaciously holding on to their voting choice, refusing to admit fault. That’s called hubris.
Toward the end of Trump’s administration, with a pandemic allegedly raging, the stock market tanked. This was due in part to the CDC and Tony Fauci doing everything they could to shut the country down, the single largest mistake in American history in my opinion. The market sunk to 19,174 by March 20, 2020.
The market recovered to 28,000 by the time of the national election, and then rallied more when Biden was “instilled.” “Happy Days” were here again rallied Dems, irrespective of the dark cloud hanging over our election integrity. Stocks inexplicably continued to rally and by November 2021, the Dow Jones was at an all-time high of 36,328.
But then liberals found out they could not long scare everybody into submission with their pandemic hysteria. As of the date of this writing, we’ve lost 3,345 points in the market in the last year. I’ve personally lost a month’s wages in my 401K program. I’m reluctant to look again after the bloodbaths of recent days. We seem to be suffering the hangover from our Happy Days and it’s costing us now as investors become leery of the looming recession.
Additionally, concerning Biden, details are emerging from Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop from Hell” about the computer Hunter Biden forgot at a repair shop. Ms. Devine is a respected columnist for the New York Post. If only half her assertions are true, the thievery and immorality of the Biden clan, including the “president” himself, is staggering, if not criminal.
Joe Biden’s wife and infant daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972 when she was hit by a truck after running a stop sign. Both Biden’s young sons were in the car, also suffering injuries. The trucker had the right of way and overturned his truck trying to avoid the accident. There were no charges issued, nor any hint of alcohol mentioned.
Biden leveraged this tragedy to his benefit, winning elections due to the sympathy vote. In 1999, the trucker, Curtis Dunn, died so Biden changed the story of the accident while on the campaign trail. He started asserting the trucker had drank his lunch before killing his wife and daughter. He told this story so much it became public knowledge, causing the Dunn family to demand he cease and apologize, which Biden did.
Biden also lied about his grades and class standing in college. He lied about the number of degrees he supposedly earned — while finishing 76th out of 85 at Syracuse Law School. The book details Joe Biden lies throughout.
The most obscene part to Devine’s book details how Biden, using various political offices, put his son Hunter in lucrative positions, such as the Ukrainian Burisma Board, and various others, to enrich his family. Hunter, much to his irritation, was made to share that money with various family members. It was as if the ill-gotten money was put in a giant account for any Biden family member to use as needed, including the “Big Guy,” meaning Joe Biden himself.
Biden voters — the information is readily available. Other than hubris, there is no reason for Biden’s favorability number to be as high as 33%. There is no doubt Joe Biden will go down in history as our most inept and possibly crooked president of all time.
