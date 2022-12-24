Editor’s note: Some spelling and grammar were purposely misused.

New Bedford, Mass., Dec. 25, 1844 – “Having been taken to Boston during a snowstorm, I was protected by a senator’s wife at Grinnell Mansion. I shall always hold Miss Sarah in grateful remembrance and her husband, Mister Grinnell, a famed abolitionist who would never vote for the Fugitive Slave Law.

I had been sent to the country house with baby Lillian for a month to hide-out from Dr. Norcoms, who was scouring New England looking for me and my children. He was bound and determined to drag us back to North Carolina to be slaves again. After spending seven years hiding in my gramma’s attic, I was equally bound and determined never to go back. That old coot never found us, thank the Lord.

