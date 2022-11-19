Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

Alan WebberLocal columnist

As the kids say, “My Bad.” The supposed red tsunami turned out to be a ripple. I’m dismayed with the paltry results. I read the tea leaves wrong but learned a lesson to not put so much emphasis on polls, as well as someone else I will mention later on.

Who knew abortion was such an important issue to half the country. It seems inconceivable abortion is more important than gas prices, inflation, border issues, drug epidemic or selling out to China. And yet, killing babies was right there at the top of primary issues. It’s heartbreaking.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you