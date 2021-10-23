Recently, the media got around to reporting cargo containers are stacking up at California ports, as well as the ships waiting off the West Coast for weeks to unload more containers. They explain this as a cause for bare shelves at stores and warn of the impending “crisis” for the Christmas season. No word what Santa has said about the matter.
It’s become a serious bottleneck, creating legitimate concerns in America’s supply chain. Inconceivably, as this “crisis” mounted, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was home for a two-month paid paternity leave with his husband.
Fortunately for Biden, the transportation “crisis” hasn’t affected governmental air travel. Biden’s been busy flying illegal immigrants across the nation during the middle of the night while VP Harris keeps flying mysteriously back and forth from DC to California. Biden’s all for playing shell games with the illegal immigrants — as long as those folks aren’t shipped to his home state of Delaware.
Among the reasons media list for the port “crisis” is the lack of truck drivers. CBS News blared, “Truck Driver Shortage Fuels Supply Chain Gridlock.” Media reports would make people think the driver shortage is a recent phenomenon, due mostly to China Bug matters. (For the record, truckers never stopped during the China Bug “crisis.”) Media further led the reader to believe this shortage is a temporary problem, although they stop short on saying when or how the driver issue will change.
It won’t. In fact, there has been a truck driver shortage for nearly 25 years, and it will continue to worsen. We are now seeing what happens if there aren’t enough truck drivers — the shelves empty. There are several reasons for the shortage.
Truck driving is not the first profession a youngster enters out of high school as it’s against federal law. A person has to be 21 years of age minimally to cross state lines with a tractor-trailer. Most drivers are on their second or third “career” before turning to trucking.
If Congress changes the age-limit law, which they are considering, insurance rates for transportation companies utilizing younger drivers will skyrocket. It doesn’t take an actuary to know it’s more dangerous to text and drive in a Peterbilt than a pick-up truck.
The average trucker on the road is 54 years old, eight years away from being eligible to retire. On average he’s overweight and prone to more medical problems than most of the public. They live, on average, about 10 years less than other folks.
Millennials, for a variety of reasons, are not driving trucks. Except for driverless trucks — years, if not decades, away from full implementation — is the only known answer for filling the driver gap being left by millennials. I’m personally not crazy about a driverless truck weighing 80,000 pounds barreling down the road following my grandkids.
The average driver makes about $47,000 per year. He’s underpaid. Has been for 25 years, especially when compared to peers in other professional blue-collar industries. His wages are based upon metrics linking driver wages to what is invoiced for the transportation of the load.
At those wages, he’s disregarded, mandated and/or governmentally regulated nearly all day long — every day.
Consider: Driving all night to be at a shipper’s dock, only to have to wait hours to get unloaded. Happens almost daily. Drivers at the ports wait hours just to get in.
Regularly missing kids’ ballgames and school events because he couldn’t make it home in time due to the lack of hours left in the logbook. He might have made it, had that shipper unloaded timely. Truckers are allowed to drive 11 hours per day, and no more, a rule which also suppresses pay.
A vehicle governed to 65 mph for safety and economy. That’s the reason the public “thinks” he’s in the way.
Cars unsafely darting around as if trucks can accelerate or stop as autos do. Over 80% of truck-car accidents are deemed the fault of the auto operator, and yet, ambulance-chasing lawyers pounce on truckers, or their employers, viciously.
Stopping at a weigh scale every day in a truck, sometimes more, never knowing what is going to be looked at or inspected, or the time it will take.
Frequenting truck stops. Ever been to one? Most are not very hygienic, and getting something healthy to eat is not a high-priority offering. Lots of expensive beef jerky though.
The inability to find safe parking areas for the night. If they can find an empty spot, they will sleep in the back of a truck, in the parking lot of a truck stop or a rest area. At worst, alongside an entrance ramp on an interstate. I wouldn’t do this without an AK-47 or a nasty-tempered Doberman.
Driving trucks with government-mandated emission controls that regularly fail. This causes drivers to be stranded miles away from home, waiting days on available technicians, parts, or both. These are not mechanical issues, but emissions issues that are causing the truck to fail. This happens more than the public would think reasonable. Compensation for this is minimal.
Folks, there is a real “crisis” barreling our way for the supply chain as it presently exists, and the public is only now seeing a small sample of what might happen if something isn’t done.
The saying “Without Trucks America Stops” is true. Right now, that requires someone to drive them.
