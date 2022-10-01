We attended an Eric Clapton concert not long ago. A Clapton fanatic, this was my seventh time at one of his shows.

Exposed to Clapton in the early ‘70s, fronting the band Derek and the Dominos, snared me. They recorded the classic song, “Layla,” ranked one of the greatest rock songs of all time. This album also introduced me to rock-blues music.

Hooked — line-and-sinker — I researched earlier EC music when he played with bands like John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, and Cream; then followed his solo career. Clapton was heavily influenced by blues music, which is distinct in his songs. For most of his career, his blues was set to a rock tempo, but became more bluesy as he aged.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you