Last week, Florida Gov. DeSantis signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” prohibiting biological males from competing in girls’ sports in public schools. Predictably, the Left and its media brethren squawked loudly, even though Florida is the seventh state to pass this legislation.
Quick, name the other six states.
The legislation was scorned because it came from DeSantis, who is considered the leading Republican presidential candidate in 2024. The next presidential election is years away, but politicians can’t help themselves from political gamesmanship on our dime.
What an upside-down world when we must waste time passing laws prohibiting 6-foot, 10-inch Johnny from playing basketball on the girl’s team, or 140-pound Jimmy from wrestling Jill in a sanctioned school event. “But they identify as female,” the Left and transgenders shriek. Well, I identify as a lanky, youthful golf pro, but there isn’t anyone believing those pipedreams either.
Google research for this commentary resulted in excessive articles supporting biological men competing in women’s sports. Most of the articles in favor were liberal and, amazingly all just happened to reach the top of Google’s search engine. One would have to search deeply to find articles discussing the unfairness of allowing males to compete in women’s sports.
While researching, I came upon a new word — “cisgender.” We didn’t use words like that in Chebanse. It’s been around since the early 1990s. The word denotes a person whose sense of personal identity and gender corresponds with their birth sex. It’s used often in the articles discussing transgender matters, which probably explains why I was unaware of its existence.
What was not found in research is the number of people competing in sports as transgenders. I was looking to understand how much of an issue this matter might really be, or if the media had blown it out of proportion, as they are wont to do. It would seem if the number was low, then this might be much ado about nothing. If, however, the percentage was much larger than public awareness, perhaps the subject needs addressing nationally, possibly including allowing transsexual folks to compete in a separate class altogether. The last thing it needs to be though is a political hot potato.
As you probably surmised, I side with DeSantis, believing this issue impractical. Nearly all people born male, or getting testosterone treatments, have a muscular and skeletal advantage when it comes to athletics and therefore shouldn’t be competing in women’s sports. It’s unfair to cisgender women.
I have four granddaughters currently participating in sports and would be appalled if they had to physically compete against boys their age. It would be every bit as disadvantageous to them, for example, as allowing a 17-year-old female softball player pitch against my pre-teen granddaughters. Regardless of how good my granddaughters are, they’re not physically capable of keeping up with another player five-plus years older. Which is why they are separated.
There are numerous accounts of athletes born male participating in women’s sports that have dominated over their competitors, particularly sports requiring strength, such as powerlifting, wrestling, and many track and field events. Max Biggs, born female, went through high school undefeated and crowned state champion wrestling girls — while on testosterone treatments. (In his defense, he did request to wrestle in the boy’s division, but was denied via state law.)
Two male runners identifying as females finished first and second in the 2019 Open Indoor State Championships in Connecticut. One of the girls, Terry Miller, set a state record in the 55-meter sprint in 2017.
In 2014, during the first round of a professional wrestling bout, male-turned-female-fighter Fallon Fox clobbered her opponent Tamikka Brents so hard that Brents suffered a concussion, an orbital bone fracture and required seven staples to her head. Brent, no slouch in the fighting ring, would say afterward she never felt so overpowered in her life.
Oddly though, Fox did lose to female fighter Ashlee Evans-Smith earlier in 2013. I could not find any discussion of whether this was due to Smith’s prowess, or Fox’s development at transitioning to male.
The deciding factor in determining whether males-turned-females have an advantage is to look at the reverse side of this issue. While there are many incidents of males doing well competing in female sports, the opposite is not true. There are no females-turned male competing in any of the major professional sports, nor dominating their chosen sport in amateur athletics against men or boys either. The number of females competing in male sports pales in comparison to males competing in female sports.
Even perhaps the most successful transgender person to ever compete in sports, former gold medal decathlete and collegiate football player Caitlyn Jenner does not believe males should be competing with females in school sports.
But … she’s Republican.
