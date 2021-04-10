Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred swan-dived into the Woke Culture sewer by pulling the All-Star game from Atlanta, Ga., due to the state’s newly enacted voting laws. He moved it to Colorado, where incredibly they have nearly the exact same voting laws. (With wokeness, you can’t make this stuff up.) It’s been estimated this bone-headed decision will cost the city of Atlanta about a $100 million in revenue.
Proving to be every bit as clueless as Biden about what the Georgia law says, Manfred blathered, “…the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights … blah
… blah
… blah.”
Suppose he should have read the new law before he shot off his mouth?
Seems the “woke liberal circuit,” which evidently now includes MLB, doesn’t care for the notion that Georgia believes people ought to have some sort of identification to vote in elections. Even a Neanderthal knows it’s harder to cheat if one has to prove they live in the state, or are actually breathing.
Of course, if you attempt to pick up your ridiculously priced tickets at any ballpark across the nation, you will still be required to show identification. Driving to the game? Make sure to have your driver’s license, a form of identification. And if you want one of the $9 beers, make sure you can prove you are 21 with some sort of identification.
It is believed Manfred made his decision after consulting with the Players Alliance, an organization of about 150 black ball players, who more than likely never read the new law either.
Claiming the law is racist (there’s that word again) because it disenfranchises the black community, they were in full support of removing the game from Atlanta. This, despite the fact that Atlanta is one of the most black-friendly business cities in the country. I checked to see what the White Alliance and the Latino Alliance thought about the matter, but was unable to find their statements — or even their existence.
What’s next? Is Manfred going to abolish baseball from being played in the state of Georgia? And when is he going to do something about the so-called racist name of the baseball team from Georgia? You know, the “Braves?” Oh, the humanity.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fired off a superbly critical letter to Manfred concerning his weak wokeness.
“I write to ask you whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club. As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia.”
But Rubio wasn’t done with jabs at Manfred. He went on to mention MLB’s new financial agreement with a company called Tencent.
Tencent is one of Communist China’s largest tech companies. They will be operating a streaming service of MLB baseball games throughout China this year. They also stream the NBA in China. Tencent blocked basketball games in 2019 when Houston Rocket’s general manager, Daryl Morey, tweeted his support of the beleaguered people of Hong Kong. The Rockets fired Morey and the NBA apologized to China, groveling to get their games back up on Chinese television. This is the same company MLB’s Manfred just got in bed with — the day before he pulled out of Atlanta. Note to Manfred, all voters are disenfranchised in Communist China.
Rubio asked Manfred now that MLB is so interested in supporting “fundamental human rights,” were they going to break from their ongoing engagements with China and Cuba? He further reminded Manfred that China is currently massacring Chinese Muslims.
Manfred is paid $11 million per year to make these absurd, duplicitous decisions, affecting thousands of people and costing businesses millions of dollars. Coming off the past year of financial hardship due to the China bug and groveling to BLM, Manfred would have done well by staying out of politics. He should be fired immediately.
By stepping into the fray, Manfred has ignorantly given the middle-finger to baseball’s conservative fans. Facebook and Twitter are rampant with angry fans talking of boycotting MLB. I realize Facebook and Twitter will eventually censor any mention of a boycott, but the torch has been lit.
What is it about corporations becoming so woke all of a sudden? Georgia-based Delta Airlines, which lost $12.4 billion last year and received a portion of the $50 billion in tax-payer funded aid (our money), also shot their mouth off about the new voter laws.
Try to get on a Delta flight without identification and see how that works for you. The hypocrisy just oozes off them.
What do companies like Delta, Coke, Apple, MLB and their ilk have to gain by poking their noses into political issues that further divide Americans? As their god is always financial gain, one has to really question their motives. (Well, I do anyway). As we sink further into socialism, remember the politicians will eventually turn on corporations, too — they always do. We only have to look south to Venezuela for examples.
Personal note to Mr. Manfred; should you resign Augusta, I’ll take that membership off your hands.
