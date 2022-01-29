I’m hoping Mr. Trump doesn’t run for president in 2024, leaving it to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. There’s something about Trump that sets hair on fire for Democrats, liberals, RINOs, and those referring to themselves as “independents.”
Trump’s unpopularity seems to be more than just mean tweets. Speaking of which, Twitter’s absurd act to censor Trump speaks volumes of the souls of those Americans supportive of the censorship of a former president. In a sane world, censorship would be met with harsh penalties. Had I been president, our national debt would be paid off simply by the fines levied against Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Given the quagmire the Biden administration has purposely driven this country into, we don’t have the time or need for the fight it will take to usher another Trump back into the Oval Office.
China and Russia smell blood in the water as Uncle Sam has gotten old and decrepit. Joe Biden is the personification of the American Uncle Sam right now. After centuries of world dominance and leadership, “Sam” is now a brain-addled puppet, propped up by a Democrat Party more interested in power than the good of the country. Worse, 25% to 35% of the population refuses to accept, or doesn’t understand, this cataclysmic event.
It’s depressing that while the nation crumbles, Biden is being told he’s doing a good job … and moronically, he believes it. This was all laid bare in his embarrassing press conference on Jan. 19. The man is delusional. He’s not living in the same country we are.
In one year, Biden has bestowed upon this country:
• Seven-percent inflation, due to spending like a drunken sailor. Fortunately, some additional spending was thwarted by the few sane members of the Democrat Party like U.S. Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
• The Afghanistan debacle and subsequent deaths of 13 soldiers, leaving thousands behind, embarrassed us to the world. Putin and Xi watched the cowardly way we handled that issue. We’re still trying to get people out five months later.
• Our southern border is a beacon for illegal aliens, some just yearning for a new life, but others bringing drugs, COVID, and gangs — issues killing American citizens. All our other borders are closed to people with COVID, but not the southern. Biden and his ilk seem hellbent on replacing natural-born, red-blooded American citizens for more malleable illegal immigrants.
• Crime is mounting across the country due to illegal immigration combined with bail reform policies from radicals with socialist or racist agendas. Our police force has been demoralized under attacks from BLM and Antifa. Under the “leadership” of Biden, we’re not safe in our own beds or automobiles without a Glock under our pillow or in the glovebox.
• Fuel up 25% due to Biden plugging our pipelines and restricting drilling, while astonishingly at the very same time agreeing with Germany to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline supplying oil to Russia. We import oil from Russia, folks — what sense does this make?
Our government, allegedly led by Biden, is sitting on, or more than likely lying to us, over issues like Jeffery Epstein, Hunter Biden, China, Ukraine, and Hillary Clinton emails. The goons running the FBI, DOJ, and that ridiculous Jan. 6 Insurrection Committee cannot be trusted. If Biden had a spine, or clue, these matters would be looked into and people brought to justice. Where is our media?
In an act of perversity, Democrats are already complaining about the upcoming election in November, accusing the right of racism and with the very thing Democrats are trying to do — change the voting process so it can be taken over by the federal government. Biden is fully onboard with this issue and mentions it often.
Biden also called on media, cable and social media to censor any viewpoint contradicting or criticizing his administration. He actually muttered that out loud. The Russians and Chinese censor media too, folks.
With all this going on, Biden ignores everything falling around him, instead focusing steadfastly on telling America to get a COVID shot and wear a mask. Usually this is done with a screwball grin on his face, hunched over a microphone, and in a creepy whispered voice, “Get a shot.”
There is a good reason why he continues to rant on this subject. He was the bonehead who promised/lied to end the COVID pandemic immediately, which evidently 81 million Americans gullibly believed. Trouble is, he admittedly has no clue on how to end it. Today, COVID is still rampant, more people have died under Biden than Trump, and the supply chain for testing kits is broken.
Then Biden deliriously declared to the world that he’s doing a tremendous job and has “achieved more than any president in history.” And I bet he believes that. That alone should scare the bejesus out of everybody.
Yes, I’m being harsh — someone has to. “Don’t look up!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.