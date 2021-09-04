• Darin T. Hoover, staff sergeant, 31
• Johanny Rosario Pichardo, sergeant, 25
• Nicole L. Gee, sergeant, 23
• Hunter Lopez, corporal, 22
• Daegan W. Page, corporal, 23
• Humberto A. Sanchez, corporal, 22
• David L. Espinoza, lance corporal, 20
• Jared Schmitz, lance corporal, 20
• Rylee J. McCollum, lance corporal, 20
• Dylan R. Merola, lance corporal, 20
• Max Soviak, Navy Hospital Corpsman, 22
• Ryan Knauss, staff sergeant, 23
• Kareem Nikoui, lance corporal, 20
The list above are names, ranks, and ages of the 13 soldiers who nobly gave their lives in last week’s debacle in Afghanistan. I was laid up in an uncomfortable hospital bed forlornly watching the news coverage, so much so I thought I began to know them and their families personally. What an absurd tragedy.
It became obvious to me the blood of these American soldiers is splattered all over President Joe Biden, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Thirteen individuals — kids really — representing everything our country has to offer, snuffed out senselessly due to the feeble mind of a Manchurian president unable to properly pull out of a war, and advisors too worried about wokeness and whiteness to advise him properly.
When Kareem Nikoui’s mother, Shanna Chappell, became openly critical on Facebook of Biden and the debacle leading to her 20-year-old son’s death, Facebook deleted her account. Later they reinstated it claiming her removal a mistake. Bull– she was censored. That’s what giant media gets away with in this country now — censoring those who speak out against wokeness and liberalness.
In an open letter from Flag Officers 4 America, a group of retired generals and admirals, called for the resignations of both Milley and Austin, holding back no punches when stating:
“The consequences of this disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades beginning with the safety of Americans and Afghans who are unable to move safely to evacuation points; therefore, being de facto hostages of the Taliban at this time. The death and torture of Afghans have already begun and will result in a human tragedy of major proportions. The loss of billions of dollars in advanced military equipment and supplies falling into the hands of our enemies is catastrophic. The damage to the reputation of the United States is indescribable. We are now seen, and will be seen for many years, as an unreliable partner in any multinational agreement or operation. Trust in the United States is irreparably damaged.”
Read that last sentence again — it was signed by 87 retired top military brass. “Trust in the United States is irreparably damaged.” Did you ever think you would see words like that stated about our country in your lifetime? If you are not ashamed of those words, then you have not a clue what is to be an American.
Biden naturally has been petulant and confusing, because, well, that’s what he does. He claimed in one statement he did the right thing bringing the war to an end, which nobody could disagree with. But then also claimed the termination was a smooth operation, completely overlooking the fact 13 soldiers and untold Afghans were murdered by the Taliban. Later, he was going to hunt down ISIS-K, whoever that is, blaming “it” for the casualties. If it was an ISIS-K suicide bomber, it was still a Taliban goat herder who let him through the gates.
Biden claimed the people left behind had only themselves to blame — how will we ever know the truth? He bragged about fulfilling a campaign promise to bring the war to the end, and then blamed Donald Trump for tying his hands with a May deadline. My calendar says it’s September — what did Biden do between May and September? Oh, that’s right, he was chasing white supremacists.
What a botched, muddled, mess this became. How far has America fallen? Milley and Austin should resign and be court-martialed for dereliction of duty. Biden should resign, too, but that leaves us with an even more incompetent Harris, and I go into a cold sweat when I consider Pelosi would be next in line after Harris and her giggles are carted away.
Then I saw a meme on Facebook that shook me to my core, possibly bringing this all home. For 20 years we spent $2 trillion to train and equip the Afghan military. When tested, they fell in a week!
Do you suppose it wasn’t about training those soldiers or destroying the Taliban, but all about military contractors and corporations raking in profits? If true, those 13 soldiers died in vain. Platitudes don’t work here. And that should terrify us all.
I feel so bad for those young warriors and their families.
