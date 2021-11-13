Creeping toward my 65th birthday, I find myself unprepared. I’ve arrived there physically, just not mentally, which is corroborated by my peeps — before we go home by 9:30 p.m.
Seemingly, my list of ailments gets longer every year. With each doctor’s appointment, they shove a new pill at me. My wife is on a first-name basis with pharmacists in two different states.
Nobody told me getting older is not for the faint of heart. When I say that in front of my mother, she chuckles. To quote the Bachman-Turner Overdrive song, she says, “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.” Now, for the record, I’m sure she’s never heard that song, so how did she know that phrase?
My hair has gotten gray; my beard is white. If I gain any more weight, you might find me moonlighting in the mall in a red suit at Christmas with kids on my lap, wiping sticky fingers on me. Those fingers may be cute, but having grandkids, I have a good idea where little fingers spend a lot of their day.
But I digress. It’s the mental aspect of reaching 65 that is so bothersome. Contrary to what the wife says, I’m too young to be this old. Suppose she’s just tired of listening to me bellyache? Sometimes, I can parlay that into a backrub though.
Even now, when I listen to the Rolling Stones at my house, so do my neighbors, just like they did back in Chebanse in the ‘70s. (Oddly, it doesn’t seem they care for it any better now than they did 50 years ago.) I have to listen to my music loud now because I’m hard of hearing. I’m hard of hearing because I listen to my music too loud.
I still lasciviously eyeball shiny sports cars that I can’t get in or out of, covet sports memorabilia that has no practical use, and anxiously await the next album by a classic rocker — if he’s still alive. In my mind, I can still throw frisbees for hours or play a mean game of ping pong. As long as I don’t have to actually bend down to pick up the frisbee or chase the ping pong ball around the garage like it was a greased pig. At this stage, when you drop something, you look down and decide how badly you want it before bending to pick it up.
Now, I’m involved in boring items such as wills, trusts, up to and including having to decide which kid I like best. How can something so important be so equally mind-numbingly mundane? And it will cost a king’s ransom to figure this all out. Tax law is about as exciting and meaningful to me as the next mandate coming from the Brandon administration.
Shortly thereafter comes decisions on Social Security and Medicare. Good Lord, what has living this long gotten me into? Actually, I shouldn’t complain about that, as only 1 in 11 people worldwide lives past 65 years of age, a mind-blowing stat. To think, this chubby, good-looking, grouchy fella, actually staggered and stumbled to the finish line ahead of all that other humanity is astonishing or a credit to the pharmaceutical industry. If nothing else, you’d think I would have gotten shot by a liberal by now.
Well, the good news is it appears my “benefits finish line” will be reached before the government snatches it away. The Fed will have found a way to pilfer the younger generations’ money before many of you get there. Reports say as soon as five years from now.
Isn’t it ironic that as I’m contemplating decisions in which the government might refund a portion of the money I paid into for almost 50 years, the Fed’s Ponzi scheme might go bankrupt soon? Notice nothing is ever said about running out of money for welfare, unemployment or food stamps programs.
It appears my yearly reimbursement will be under $35,000 per year while at the same time our government is inconceivably plotting on giving nearly a million dollars a family to a group of illegal immigrants. (That depends on which day one listens to a Joe Brandon mumble) This will cost taxpayers around $10 billion, but that’s nothing to a tax-and-spend Democrat. I’d have to live another 29 years to collect the amount of money our government wants to hand out to these illegal families. Now, picture me if you will at 94 years of age — hard to imagine.
I suppose though, there are some out there reading this that have long passed the 65-year-old threshold and are thinking to themselves, “What an amateur. He ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”
