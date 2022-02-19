With all the turmoil and uncertainty in the world this past week, including the turmoil between Russia and Ukraine and the Freedom Convoy with a petty tyrant, someone inadvertently left the back door open, allowing a primordial serpent to ooze in.
It’s a political animal that could make Richard Nixon blush. Yep, she’s back. Like a COVID hangover that won’t go away, Hillary Clinton has emerged in politics … again. She’s even combed her hair this week.
By the time you read this, if Biden hasn’t obliterated us into nuclear armageddon with Russia, Hillary will have given a speech at a shindig of Dems in New York City. She’s sticking a toe in the water to gauge the chances of running for president again. Now that it’s pretty much confirmed Biden’s too incompetent to run anything other than shakedowns, and Harris is a national embarrassment, Hillary’s instincts are it’s finally time for her coronation.
Hillary needs assurances liberal elites will shower her with money to back her campaign. What better place to do it than hobnobbing with NY liberals? When she appeared in this bash four years earlier, she endorsed her disgraced buddy, former NY Gov. Andy Cuomo for president. She seems perpetually on the wrong side of every matter.
CNBC cheekily gushed she was “as beloved by the mainstream members of the Democrat Party.” They continued, “It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party …” Excuse me, but the entity doing all the “loving” and “galvanizing” will be our corrupt media.
Hillary will be 78-years-old when the next election rolls around. How well has “electing” a Dem dinosaur worked out for us thus far? Haven’t we proved that dog won’t hunt?
Additionally, Hillary’s had various medical issues, of which she refuses to discuss. I understand one’s health is a private matter, unless of course you are a member of the Trump family, but those details are kind of important when one is nearing 80 and wants to preside over the free world.
In the end, Hillary just has too much baggage, not to be confused with her dowdy wardrobe. Are we again going to ignore the details, of which Hillary has a mountain of ‘splainin’ to do?
Her husband, ex-president and potential Second Dude, Bill, has yet to atone for his 26 flights to Jeffery Epstein’s private fantasy island where all those young girls were raped. You know, there are some of us that are not comfortable with Epstein’s “suicide” either.
I’d also like to know more about the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Slush Fund & Foundation. This is the foundation daughter Chelsea served as vice chair for a salary of between $600K to $900K, depending on the source. Seemed to me like a large salary for a very young woman in a charitable foundation, but I’m from Chebanse, what do I know?
Money unethically poured into this slush fund for years from various countries and dignitaries, even while Hillary was Secretary of State. Bill Gates was known to have donated $25 million. Some of the money gushing into that fund was ours, the taxpayers, to pay the exorbitant salaries of the employees, too.
There’s still the matter of her emails while SOS. She had a personal email account and a private server in her home in New York while conducting duties as SOS. By doing this, she was able to bypass federal statutes of preserving all correspondence on behalf of the American people. When confronted, she destroyed the emails. And then pal Loretta Lynch, head of the Department of Justice, said OK. You surely remember Lynch, she of “Tarmac-Gate,” meeting Bill Clinton on the tarmac of the Phoenix Airport to discuss “grandkids.” Nothing to see here, folks, just move on.
Perhaps she would like to come clean with us on the Benghazi matter because in the end, it “does make a difference.” Four Americans, including one ambassador, lost their lives in this matter, one that remains foggy to this day.
There are the matters of spying on Trump Towers and her involvement in Russia hoax; the millions of dollars paid to the Clintons for speeches, Whitewater, Troopergate, Paula Jones, Travelgate, Juanita Broaddrick, Monica Lewinsky and all the people that have mysteriously died connected to the Clintons. (Hopefully, I won’t be one of them after this commentary.)
Everyone knows deep down inside Hillary is a shyster and should likely be in prison — the delusional won’t admit it. After the Trump Derangement Symptom movement, two-plus years of COVID culminating in a calamitous year with Biden, combined with the mysterious clouds hanging over Clinton that we will never know the truth, do we need Hillary back in the political spotlight? Is it asking too much for a break from the same recycled politicians that have been dividing us? For the love of God, Hillary, go away.
Democrats, you have better people in the ranks. Kyrsten Sinema, Tulsi Gabbard or Joe Manchin might be more apt candidates, and certainly go a long way to healing this country.
After writing about Hillary, I feel the need for a shower.
