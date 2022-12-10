Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

If you think you weren’t affected by the recent collapse of FTX digital currencies or are safe from other digital currencies like Bitcoin, think again. You were stung, even if you didn’t have a dollar invested in FTX or don’t know a cryptocurrency from a donut.

I knew nothing about FTX, nor much about cryptocurrencies, until Tucker Carlson reported in early November. What I’ve learned since is harrowing.

FTX was a Bahama’s-based cryptocurrency exchange; with over a million investors. When rival CE and former investor Binance, announced it would sell its shares, the market value of FTX’s tokens crashed. This caused a spike in withdrawals which FTX was unable to cover, creating a liquidity crisis. It’s probably much more complicated, but I gave my interpretation.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

