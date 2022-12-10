If you think you weren’t affected by the recent collapse of FTX digital currencies or are safe from other digital currencies like Bitcoin, think again. You were stung, even if you didn’t have a dollar invested in FTX or don’t know a cryptocurrency from a donut.
I knew nothing about FTX, nor much about cryptocurrencies, until Tucker Carlson reported in early November. What I’ve learned since is harrowing.
FTX was a Bahama’s-based cryptocurrency exchange; with over a million investors. When rival CE and former investor Binance, announced it would sell its shares, the market value of FTX’s tokens crashed. This caused a spike in withdrawals which FTX was unable to cover, creating a liquidity crisis. It’s probably much more complicated, but I gave my interpretation.
The collapse has been compared to both the Enron and Madoff scandals, only larger. Founder and media superstar, Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth of $16 billion was dissolved overnight. Many exchange platforms selling FTX tokens went bankrupt as well.
Quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David are among some of the people filing a class-action lawsuit against Fried for engaging in deceptive practices. Not sure what they expect to get out of the suit while the shady Fried hangs out in the Bahama’s. I’ve sat on the wrong end of enough bankruptcies by creditors to know only the attorneys get any of the money left over.
As usual, Democrats are up to their necks in this. Conveniently, nothing was known about this until after the recent election. Fried dumped $40 million into Democrat campaigns and ballot-harvesting schemes. No surprise, Fried was Biden’s second largest donor as well.
What’s this got to do with you? Immediately after the FTX scheme became public, the Federal Reserve, along with institutions such as BNY Mellon and MasterCard, rolled out a test digital dollar trial. How long have they had that in their holster? Keep reading. Their “test” is to see if digital currency is feasible in this country, which China has already implemented with the yuan. Over a hundred countries are exploring centralized digital currencies, representing 95% of the global GDP.
G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the U.S.) developed Proposition 13 last year for public policy principles for central bank digital currencies. This would indicate they will be going forward with a plan of implementation, awaiting just the right moment. Canada’s plan is ready, although not officially released yet.
One can readily see how CBDC could operate though by recalling the recent Canadian trucker strike. Their socialist prime minister (allegedly Castro’s illegitimate son) Justin Trudeau ordered banks to freeze the accounts of anyone involved in the February truckers strike under the Emergencies Act. With CBDC, he may not need bother declaring the Emergencies Act with penalties that will affect other people, but only those harshing his mellow.
Tucker interviewed Vivek Ramaswamy, Chairman of Strive Asset Management, who elaborated on “CBDC” in the U.S. He stated digital dollars would open citizens to governmental censorship, surveillance, and control. Of course he’s right.
The two men discussed what a digital currency might also do with the price of gold. Ramaswamy predicted if the U.S. were to eliminate paper money, unwilling digital participants would buy and horde gold rather than adhering to a currency the government can take from them.
Advocates stated a central bank digital currency would “preserve the international role of the dollar while mitigating pitfalls from cryptocurrencies such as liquidity and credit risk.”
Further, “a digital dollar could be privacy-protected, intermediated through digital wallets offered by the private sector, and transferable between customers of different intermediaries,” plus “discourage money laundering.”
Bull! I’m not an economist or accountant, and may be from Chebanse, but even with all those fancy words by the Federal Reserve, this old trucker knows this is just one more step toward New World Order. Contemporaneously, there is no doubt in my mind a government that, given the way the Canadian government was backed into a corner by truckers, people like the power hungry socialist Trudeau will freeze or take your money. They won’t need 81,000 new IRS agents either, it will be done by governmental bureaucrats sitting behind computers.
We can’t fall for their claim of protection of money laundering either, as thieves always catch up to any system.
We need to look no further than north to Ottawa at the way the socialists bullied their people in time of resurrection to understand why a central bank for digital currency is something we don’t want. If we allow it, we might as well turn in our guns.
