Monday is President’s Day, held on the third Monday in February as per the Holiday Bill enacted by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. In honor of President’s Day, here are a few useless tidbits of information that are amusing or astonishing.

Presidents’ Day falls somewhere near George Washington’s birthday, depending on what calendar is used. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, according to the then-used Julian calendar. In 1752 the Gregorian calendar was adopted, which moved Washington’s birthday a year and eleven days to Feb. 22, 1732.

The holiday was enacted to honor Washington. Later, President Abraham Lincoln was included for recognition with Washington, perhaps the two greatest presidents in American history. That is unless you are a socialist-leaning historian, in which case your vote was pathetically for Franklin Roosevelt.

