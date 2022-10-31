Over the past year the Kankakee Daily Journal’s Phil Angelo has done an admirable job reporting about the Ray Olley Memorial project. Named ROMP, the project is a nonprofit corporation registered in the state of Illinois and is a 501c3 approved organization by the United States Treasury.

Olley was one of Kankakee County’s last World War II U.S. Navy veterans. He fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in 1944, the largest naval battle in history, during the liberation of the Philippines. He posthumously received the Gold Congressional Medal, Victory Medal, and Liberation Medal from the Republic of the Philippines, both for bravery and humanitarian acts after the war. During the skirmish, a buddy standing next to him was shot and killed. For some unknown reason, on the way back home to San Diego his dog, Elinore, was thrown overboard. These two events affected Mr. Olley profoundly.

Quartermaster Olley died in 2020 at the age of 97, ironically on the Fourth of July. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the loss of both his friend and his dog, a cause JoJo Sayson and Eric Peterson are passionately committed to battling. Their goal with the memorial is to honor all service members and to raise awareness of PTSD-related suicide as well as animal cruelty, particularly service dogs. The statue will be the likeness of Olley and Elinore.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

