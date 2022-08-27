Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

“No one is above the law, not even a president of the United States.”

Readers have probably heard this axiom ad nauseum by politicians and their cohorts in the liberal media. That cliché though evidently applies to former President Trump and his orbit only, and by no means pertains to anyone else.

As when one speaks of Elvis, everyone knows the reference is to Elvis Presley. When Face Book posts state “the idiot in Washington,” nearly everyone knows it’s referencing Biden. And likewise, the “…above the law” banality seems always leveled at Trump.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you