While mainstream media yawns, we’re living in what might be considered two once-in-a-lifetime-event … simultaneously.

The first is the massive assault on our southern border by illegal immigrants, driven by Mexican drug cartels and permitted by our government. Drug cartels now control our border, folks, and it’s slaughtering our children with fentanyl.

I attempted to find the number of illegals entering the U.S. under Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. The exact numbers are elusive on the internet as one must wade through a sewer of political bent by who’s compiling the numbers.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you