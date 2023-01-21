While mainstream media yawns, we’re living in what might be considered two once-in-a-lifetime-event … simultaneously.
The first is the massive assault on our southern border by illegal immigrants, driven by Mexican drug cartels and permitted by our government. Drug cartels now control our border, folks, and it’s slaughtering our children with fentanyl.
I attempted to find the number of illegals entering the U.S. under Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. The exact numbers are elusive on the internet as one must wade through a sewer of political bent by who’s compiling the numbers.
What’s known is 5.5 million illegals have assaulted our border in the two-plus-years Biden has been in office, regardless of denials by Biden, Harris, Jean-Pierre or Mayorkas. The entire world knows it, except evidently those four buffoons.
Mainstream media has reported on border activity as if they were merely Friday night bowling league scores. They, along with Biden and Harris, have steadfastly avoided visiting any part of the 1,941-mile border. Biden’s recent trip to El Paso, Texas, was pathetically laughable, as he didn’t go within three miles of the border, visiting a recently sanitized downtown for photo ops instead.
Fox reporters like Bill Melugin have regularly exposed thousands of people lined up waiting to storm our boundaries daily. Once here, they become part of America’s increasing homeless population, now at 552,000 people. Some are bussed out by state governors to Democratic northern cities to become another city’s problem.
Consider the cost the five-and-a-half-million illegals dumped on us. That number is roughly the population of Minnesota. It’s costing us more than $20 billion annually — money that could be spent on border and homelessness issues. Money that could be infused back into the mostly moth-balled mental health facilities to properly house the indigent.
A diasporic invasion by Central and Southern America exists while our government abets the issue for the personal gain of cheap labor and votes. It’s unsustainable, illegal and immoral. Eisenhower effectively fought back, so we know it can be done.
The other event widely ignored by mainstream media is the extent to which major governmental policing agencies have gone completely off the rails as it pertains to the rights of American citizens.
The Democrat party has wrestled control of entities such as the FBI, DOJ, CIA, IRS and most major media outlets, turning the agencies into their personal weapons. This corruption has more than likely been going on for decades but became hyper-exposed under Trump. This explains the sheer vitriol against him by the entire DC elite. The media blatantly assisted in the venom, leading people, including local opinion writers, to be duped regularly.
The FBI paid Twitter millions of our tax money to censor accounts of citizens, falsely stating the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, possibly affecting the outcome of an election. The FBI used resources to undermine the entire Trump presidency, illegally harassing him and his cohorts, while spawning sham impeachment proceedings.
The FBI raided Trump’s Florida home for documents that perhaps did not lawfully belong to him (time will tell), while politely going through Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden’s lawyers for exact same issues.
It was the IRS’s Lois Lerner and her ilk who conducted audits on Tea Party members, under Obama’s direction, effectively neutralizing the party. Former Director of the CIA, John Brennan, has lied to us under oath repeatedly with no repercussions. Bill Clinton met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on an Arizona tarmac to neutralize Hillary’s nefarious acts, but we’re supposed to believe they met to discuss grandchildren.
The list of politicians like Mitch McConnell conducting personal business with China, while in office, or to benefit monetarily from insider trading, like Nancy Pelosi, is numerous and unethical. Yet nothing is ever done.
Our government on most every level lies to us constantly while picking our pockets clean.
It’s not time for kumbaya folks. It’s them against us now. We need strong moral leaders who will sweep out the rot and bloat that has set in with our government. We can start in 2024 by voting NO on every request for tax increases and not donating to the political campaigns of those running for a third term or more.
They work for us. We can only gain control back of our government by stopping the money — it really is that simple.
Or we can emulate Nero, fiddling while America “burns,” then tell our heirs we were there when America fell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.