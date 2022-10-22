Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

Editor’s note: This is part 2 of a 4-part story on: Forget defunding the police, defund the FBI.

When the FBI raided Trump’s Florida home, there are some who believe the DOJ-FBI were looking for documents related to the Jan. 6 protest. Dick Morris theorized the government was looking for Trump’s evidence against the FBI and DOJ for their conduct during the Crossfire Hurricane-Russia collusion hoax. Being a dastardly MAGA-extremist, I’m inclined to believe Morris has a point.

Speaking of the J6 protest, labeled a domestic terrorism act by the FBI and DOJ, Miranda Devine, of the New York Post states that a whistleblower has come forth to refute government claims. Steve Friend, a 12-year member of the FBI asserts to have been yanked from child porn, child exploitation and human trafficking investigations to be assigned to “bogus” (his word) J6 cases.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger.

