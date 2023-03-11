I’m announcing it now … I’m not running for president. Thought I’d get that out there early, as did former Maryland governor Larry Hogan. This is news? Hmmm?
The polls for the 2024 election show Ron DeSantis as the only Republican who can beat Biden. After living through Biden and Harris, people haven’t learned a lesson? I’d vote for a baloney sandwich over Biden. Hmmm?
Now that FBI Director Wray has admitted China’s virus did come from a lab leak, when are we:
Going to hold China financially responsible for the monumental costs, chaos and American lives lost?
See Fauci in prison for repeated lies and corruption.
Hmmm?
While we’re arguing over what pronouns to use, pandering to the transgendered deranged, calling each other racists, and spending massive amount of money defending the borders of other countries than ours, China has increased its military spending by $224 billion. Hmmm?
Didja see western Oregon, fed up with the liberal madness of its eastern Oregonians, would like to become part of Idaho? Are you paying attention, Illinois? Hmmm?
Chicago fired inept mayor, Lori Lightfoot. The mayoral race now is between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, to be decided April 4. This is most likely when all the white folks vote for the white Vallas and all the Black folks vote for the Black Johnson, thus ensuring ongoing tribal disunity in the city. Can’t they get past petty politics to vote for the best candidate? Hmmm?
One would think, given the way the once-formidable city is crumbling, after 92 years Chicago might try a Republican for mayor. That’s just the way us Chebanse-anites think.
Tucker Carlson recently broadcasted a more accurate story of the January 6 protest, which had been dishonestly labeled an insurrection by corrupt politicians and the propagandist media. This is video the fraudulent J6 committee tried to squash. I wrote the protest was not an insurrection many times, whilst others, including local writers, echoed the liberal narrative, blaming Trump again. Hmmm?
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released 40,000-plus hours of video surveillance showing a remarkably different story than what we were spoon-fed by the propagandist media. It’s clear the J6 committee’s purpose was to keep Trump from running for president again.
The videos show mostly a controlled, orderly, and in many instances respectful entry into and around the Capitol building. Many folks were just sightseeing. They also show Capitol police escorting people around the building, including the “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley.
The naval veteran Chansley became a protest poster child due to his fur-lined Viking hat, hairy bare chest, while carrying an American flag around the Capitol building. Contrary to nearly every media outlet report, Chansley did not lead the protest, he was led around the building by police. At one point, he even held a prayer vigil.
For Chansley’s actions, he was given a four-year sentence in prison by a corrupt legal system to, as CNN erroneously reported — set an example to the barbaric crowd of J6 protesters. Now that videos have been released showing the truth, I imagine Mr. Chansley, once freed from his unlawful prison term, will be our next multimillionaire, courtesy of the U.S. government. Hmmm?
The protesters were mostly American patriots who believed the election was stolen — they were not insurrectionists. They amassed to hear a Trump speech. Afterwards, they peacefully walked down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol where they had a lawful permit to protest. This protest was known far in advance. Requests by Capitol police for more officers were ignored by both Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Once protesters congregated, tear gas was fired into the crowd, thus inciting the group. It’s now known, but covered up by the J6 committee, there were undercover agents in the crowd such as Ray Epps, who incited the crowd further. Epps texted his nephew, bragging he orchestrated a riot, although he never entered the Capitol. Hmmm?
The videos prove much of the media coverage was biased, intent on showing a false narrative of insurrection. The J6 committee even hired an ABC Good Morning producer to exploit their narrative of a rebellion.
This storyline was also exploited by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, repeatedly calling American citizens insurrectionists and white supremacists. Shamelessly, a mock funeral was held in the Capitol Rotunda for Brian Sicknick, who passed away after the protest of natural causes, but was reportedly murdered. Sicknick, by the way, voted for Trump. Hmmm?
Damn you Joe Biden, and, more locally, Adam Kinzinger — you both knew differently yet lied to an American citizenry expressing their constitutional rights. You were complicit in unlawfully incarcerating innocent citizens. If it were within my authority, I’d charge you both with treason.
