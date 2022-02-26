Perusing news on the internet the other day, I stumbled upon something disturbing in an article toward the bottom of the page, as if an afterthought. As you read this, keep in mind how much money you pay in taxes just to live in this country.
The Department of Education announced it will cancel $415 million in federal student debt for 16,000 “students/deadbeats.” Bet you didn’t hear about it either. Boy, is my son going to be upset when he reads this as he just paid off his college loan from Eastern a couple of weeks ago. We taught him scruples though — he understands if you borrow money, you pay it back and never look to the government for a handout.
Seems the “students” getting money back claim to have been misled by certain for-profit colleges, such as DeVry, ITT Tech, Westwood College and Globe University. The “students” whined so our magnanimous government just canceled their debt. It’s easy to do with other people’s money, especially when you have too much of it.
It’s amazing the government didn’t give the deadbeats a bonus for their hurt feelings or compensation for the 30 minutes it takes to fill out forms to have debt removed.
According to the Biden Bunch, between 2008 and 2015 DeVry “repeatedly misled” students by claiming 90% of graduates will land a job in their field of study within six months of graduating. As it turns out, according to the people with control on our checkbook, “only” 58% landed the job within six months. DeVry disagrees with the government’s assessment so the truth is in there somewhere.
So, about 1,800 borrowers will get on average $40,000 back for the DeVry claim, or $71 million — of our money. DeVry didn’t give the money back — we did. The students can’t give the education back either. What’s ethical or sane about this?
This is just one school. Furthermore, it’s just a start as the Department of Education stated it is actually searching under more rocks for more “students” to refund more of our money, rather than waiting for them to whine. And most will take that money, oblivious of any degree of moral integrity. They evidently don’t understand, or care, the government doesn’t create anything — they can only take from others to give money to anyone. They also fail to understand if the government keeps throwing money into the economy, inflation will get worse.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a former fourth-grade teacher stated, “The department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and standards.” He thinks like he’s still teaching fourth grade, or in it.
You should know Cardona is the same buffoon who solicited the letter from the National School Boards Association to the Department of Justice last October comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists. He actually requested using the Patriot Act against parents concerned about their child’s education. He should be fired immediately.
Cardona went on to say, “Students count on their colleges to be truthful. Unfortunately, today’s findings show too many instances in which students were misled into loans at institutions … that could not deliver what they promised.”
I wish I had a bitcoin for each time a customer didn’t or wasn’t able to live up to the commitment made to our company. That’s called business in our capitalist society. Nobody successful produces less on purpose, but it sometimes happens. So, then you go to Plan B, not whine to the government.
I know nothing about DeVry so have no reason to defend them. However, a for-profit company that has been around 91 years must have had a few successes, or it would have never lasted that long. You don’t operate a profitable business in this country and survive by cheating people. Neither the report or Cardona states how many “students” didn’t look for a job, or didn’t qualify for the job, or how many turned it down because they didn’t want a job.
Right now, there are 11 million jobs available in this country; what are those “students” doing with that free education and banked tuition money? How many are collecting unemployment or other government benefits? This never occurs to a government bureaucrat, because they’re not spending their own money.
Further review shows since Biden became president, there has been $2 billion in loan forgiveness for more than 100,000 “students.” Bet you didn’t hear about this either. Where is our media reporting on this?
Cardona has proven unqualified to lead the education of something so valuable as our children, nor should he control the checkbook of which so many Americans contributed hard-earned money. I’m not convinced he’s qualified to teach fourth grade again either. He’s certainly not worth the $192,500 we pay him to mismanage the job.
This is another example of Americans paying too much in taxes and politicians spending our money at will, siphoning off some for themselves. We don’t have a taxation problem; we have a spending problem.
It’s time to separate the snake from its head.
