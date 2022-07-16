While the main-stream media was busy ridiculously regaling us with lurid details of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, there was actually other important court proceedings that we should have been given more complete details about.
On June 28, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge Allison Nathan to up to 20 years in prison for her role to sexually exploit minor girls for Jeffery Epstein. It took six months to sentence her?
Reportedly, from 1994 to 2004, Maxwell and billionaire Jeffery Epstein worked together to groom and lure girls to Epstein’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, France and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Details have been all over the internet and television.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in August of 2019 under suspicious circumstances in a Manhattan prison. His death was ruled a suicide.
Maxwell was raised in a 53-room mansion in England. She worked for her father, Robert Maxwell, owner of Pergamon Press. His body was found floating near the Canary Islands in 1991. Ruled a suicide, she claims he was murdered, more than likely related to a theft of pension assets from Mirror Group Newspapers. Two of her brothers were charged as conspirators, but later acquitted. She then moved to New York city and started an ill-fated affiliation with Epstein.
Upon sentencing, Judge Nathan, a Biden appointee, stated, “Maxwell’s victims were forced to live through the painful, horrific and lasting impact of trauma.” Continuing, “the damage done to these girls was incalculable. Those who engage in and facilitate sexual abuse will be held accountable by the law.” And then she thundered, “whether you are rich or powerful, nobody is above the law.”
Then the judge promptly sent Maxwell to a low-security correction institute in Connecticut, likened to Disneyland. The facility has a running track, library, programs in culinary arts, horticulture, painting and baking, among others. I’ve vacationed in lesser digs.
Additionally, she wasn’t required to forfeit any of her upscale homes, worth about $23 million, including husband Scott Borgerson’s New Hampshire home, where she was arrested. As of yet, Maxwell has not been fined either, despite prosecution requests.
Tough sentence there, judge, you really showed her.
If Maxwell doesn’t get out sooner for good behavior, presidential pardon, blackmail, or getting suicided by the same people who brought us Jeffery Epstein’s supposed suicide, she will be 81 years old when released. I can’t imagine it being that long if she remains quiet.
U.S. Attorney Damien Williams, another Biden appointee, bellowed to the media, “Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children. This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice.”
That last statement is what politicians and lawyers tell us schmucks when they think we are not paying attention or just stupid. What Williams should have told us was who was in the “little black book” Maxwell probably kept of participants in Epstein’s operation. Why do we not know that information? The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed the entire list of people who were there, but from whom?
Nearly everyone knows former president Bill Clinton had leftover frequent flier miles on Epstein’s Lolita Express. Since the trial, reports are surfacing from underage female witnesses of Bill’s exploits on the island as well, but one wonders if this information will ever be made public.
The media likes to report Donald Trump was on the plane and at the island as well, possibly up to seven times. Trump claims nothing depraved went on as he and Epstein were friends. No pictures or known testimony contradict him as of yet.
Epstein’s longtime pilot, Larry Visoski Jr., has testified of some of the people that flew to the island. The list is scant when one learns Visoski flew for Epstein for 30 years. He testified recalling entertainers Kevin Spacey, Itzhak Perlman and Chris Tucker; Britain’s Prince Andrew; politicians Robert Kennedy Jr., John Glenn and George Mitchell were all on board, too. Visoski also flew Bill Gates and former treasury secretary Larry Summers. Interestingly, model Naomi Campbell, rocker Courtney Love, and the old battle-axe herself, Hillary Clinton was aboard at one time or another. Attorney Alan Dershowitz flew on the jet, but in fairness, Epstein was his client.
These are the people that can be found on an internet search, flying with Epstein to his island. It is not known or proven at this time if any of these people participated in the Epstein-Maxwell sex-trafficking ring, although if it looks like a duck ...
But therein lies the problem. If you want to sleep with your adult goat, I really don’t care. However, if any of these people are sexual predators of underage girls, and some surely were, why do we not know that and why are they not on trial, too?
To date, everything about this issue reeks of power, lust and a “good-old-boy network” for the rich and famous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.