Recently, my cousin sent an email we found prophetic, almost somber. We’re the same age, had the privilege of growing up in Chebanse together, and share the same conservative values. Odd considering our grandfather was a Democrat — it says so on his tombstone.

The unknown writer admits to being privileged to be born here and it’s still home, but says our country is changing. The writer feared evil has gripped our nation. Using the author’s examples of America today, all seemingly counterintuitive to common sense, I expanded and edited a few points, then added some of my own. It really is this simple.

If a man pretends to be a woman, we’re supposed to pretend with him. Even if he is trashing women’s sports, he’s to be revered.

