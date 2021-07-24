Disclaimer: I’m not employed by any newspaper. I receive no compensation for columns. Nobody knew I was writing this op-ed in advance, nor was it requested.
I often hear people criticizing local newspapers, such as the Daily Journal or Star as examples, threatening to quit subscribing. They did “this,” or didn’t cover “that.” There have been claims the papers are too left-leaning and others believe too right-leaning. (Is there such thing as too right-leaning?)
What should be kept in mind is local newspapers are foremost a business, with owners, managers and/or employees. They don’t publish papers and employ people because they want to be philanthropic — nor should they. Any business needs to make money in order to pay people, utilities, etc. — to keep the doors open. It’s how families are fed. They can’t do it if the company is not making money. It’s a basic principle of business. In the case of newspapers, advertising pays for that, not subscription fees.
At our business, everyone would like a big pay raise. Me too! Who doesn’t think they work hard and should be paid more? We could double everybody’s salary and then go out of business after 74 years when our customers decline to give us the extra revenue to pay them. So then 300 employees and their families wouldn’t have a source of income.
Just like any business, we’ve had disgruntled people that were dissatisfied. Their vision of what the company should be doing didn’t align with the vision of the people running the company. Sometimes an employee says or does something publicly that does not represent the company they are working for, too. When any of this happens, we found it best to separate ourselves from one another, hopefully amicably. In the end, management has to do what they think is best to operate a business successfully — otherwise, they might lose their job.
The Journal has been around an impressive 168 years, starting out as the first paper in town — the Kankakee Gazette in 1853. Others followed over the years — the Herald/Times and the K3 Evening Democrat. Through a series of mergers and consolidations, by 1945 the Daily Journal was all that was left. Nobody appreciates being able to survive competition better than me — it’s a tremendously arduous task.
I personally bristle at the news reporting done by the Associated Press in the Journal, evidently a primary source of national information for most smaller newspapers. The AP never reported anything without slapping a liberal slant on it first, especially the headlines for people who only read headlines.
Speaking of slapping, I personally despise guest commentary by Dana Millbank or his equally vexing counterpart, Catherine Rampell from the Washington Post. If a column is reprinted from the New York Times, I just consider it tabloid material as important as a Harris visit to the border.
I suppose there are a few of you that feel the same way when Ben Shapiro, Stephen Moore or Star Parker are printed with a conservative slant. Although I find them brilliant, I could understand there would be folks distraught by these writers. (Although, after witnessing the Manchurian Moron presidency, it’s perplexing why anybody would still be liberal.)
Due to television, radio, social media, and electronic news outlets, people have other sources in which to obtain news, so newspapers are becoming somewhat “old-fashioned.” This is disheartening, as there is nothing like coming home from work and having an adult beverage while perusing the paper to see what is going on around town, who passed away, who got arrested, or what the local sports teams are doing. The human-interest stories, particularly of local folks, can be saved for when you have more time. That kind of information is mostly non-existent from other media sources.
Local op-ed writers, including one Jerry Garcia look-alike from Chebanse, certainly should add a unique, if not audacious perspective to your reading pleasure. And where else would you have gotten such a blatant display of Trump Derangement Syndrome but from a trio of local op-ed writers? Gary Moore’s accounts of optimism and family while facing down his demise were so poignant and humbling; his writing will be missed.
With that in mind, to you that gripe about the Journal, or other local town newspapers, consider what it would be like without them. We’ve lost enough in this state — we don’t need to add more. You can always choose not to read a particular item, except for my column. We know relying on social media is detrimental to our health.
From my journalistic experience, I can assure you, newspapers try to appease everybody — they have to in order to stay in business. We should give them the benefit of the doubt 1 except for Millbank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.