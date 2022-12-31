emusk

Elon Musk should’ve been Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

 Associated Press

The new year came, and for the 65th year in a row, I wasn’t named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Most may recall when the award was called “Time’s Man of the Year,” back when Time was a credible magazine and not a leftist tabloid.

Reviewing the people considered, I suppose the fact I’m a heterosexual American white male – over 25% of our population– denied me for consideration.

Had I duped the Biden and Pelosi Crime Syndicates into giving me $66 billion, as Person of the Year Volodymyr Zelensky did, I might have gotten an honorable mention on The List. Unlike Zelensky, I would have kept track of where most of the money went, too.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

