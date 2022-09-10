From the hallowed grounds of Independence Hall in Philadelphia 10 days ago, Joe Biden gave a speech with all the charm of a good old Nazi rally, condemning 75 million Americans schmucks in the process.

Shouting “Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism,” labeling them fascists epitomizing a “threat to the very foundation of our republic.” The speech was deranged with fevered Trump hatred unbecoming of a president.

In a humorous tweet, American Majority CEO, Ned Ryun added, “Biden should have just given the speech in German.”

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

