From the hallowed grounds of Independence Hall in Philadelphia 10 days ago, Joe Biden gave a speech with all the charm of a good old Nazi rally, condemning 75 million Americans schmucks in the process.
Shouting “Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism,” labeling them fascists epitomizing a “threat to the very foundation of our republic.” The speech was deranged with fevered Trump hatred unbecoming of a president.
In a humorous tweet, American Majority CEO, Ned Ryun added, “Biden should have just given the speech in German.”
In the speech, Biden made one factual statement though, “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.”
I’m confident every red-blooded MAGA Republican would agree with that statement.
Sadly, the speech went downhill thereafter. Akin to the pot calling the kettle black, Biden said, “… MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.”
To make matters worse, what was obviously a campaign speech, we taxpayers paid for the darn thing.
One must also wonder about the judgement of the person who designed the outdoor staging for Biden. How presidential is it to have ominous Russian red lighting in the background, while two U.S. Marines, more than likely gritting their teeth, standing at attention behind a raging, fuming, fist waving president putting down half of America citizens? All that was missing from the spectacle was a swastika.
Or was the red lighting illustrating the hell Biden was unleashing at MAGA Republicans or America in general? Were the Marines to represent the power of the U.S. military behind Biden and the Democrats? Surprised he did not station armed IRS agents and FBI goon squads next to the Marines.
Evidently to Biden, we MAGAs embrace anger, thrive on chaos, and live in the shadow of lies. I know that because he said it. Guess he forgot the anger and destruction that was the summer of 2020 riots over one drug-addled felon and one bigoted cop; the chaos at the border with illegal immigrants and drugs flooding our streets and killing our youth; or the shadow of lies that is his illegal activities that include his son, Hunter.
I might point out here, Trump offered to send in the National Guard during the riots but was rebuffed by Democrat mayors and governors. It was Trump who begged to build a wall at our southern border while Pelosi’s peeps laughed. And every supposed illegal conspiracy the Dems tried to hang on Trump failed, at great cost to this country.
I haven’t figured out how one can unite the country, which Biden kept repeating, while simultaneously calling more than half the citizenry extremists. (He must really believe 81 million people voted for him.) As political commentator Inez Stepman said, “The whiplash between Biden’s characterization of his political opponents and his calls for ‘unity’ aren’t hypocrisy. He’s communicating that we – those who disagree with his party – are outside the body politic and the bonds of citizenship.”
Sadly representing the time we live, there was a heckler in the crowd repeatedly chanting “Joe Biden.” It’s not right to heckle an American president, and I’m uncomfortable about the lack of decorum. Shame the country is degenerating to that level. But, to us MAGAs, Biden’s words seem to shout out that this president and his supporters are attempting to fundamentally change the America we grew up in, and just don’t care how the rest of us feel about it. Biden and the Democrats are forcing changes down the throat of half the populace, rather than allowing us to be part of the process.
I doubt MAGAs go quietly into the night though, perhaps this might need to be recognized. We live here, too, don’t care for callous changes shoved down our gullets, and especially don’t take kindly to having our rights trampled. I sense a line being drawn in the sand.
Joe Biden, we MAGAs might be angry, but we haven’t been a threat to the republic, sir — a leftist world order is the real danger to this great nation. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, and nothing about that statement should be deemed as negative.
You might also want to reconsider calling us MAGAs – we kind of like it.
