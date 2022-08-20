Alan Webber
For the past six months, I’ve had a picture on my blog of Florida governor Ron DeSantis posted as my choice for president in 2024. I’ve mentioned this preference a few times in my op-eds. I believe he would make an excellent president, primarily based upon his governance in Florida, where he’s held in high regard by many. I like his resolve to not be bullied by woke zealots or Swamp creatures. It reminded me of a former president, but without the “agitating” nature and mean tweets that sets liberals hair on fire.

In a June speech in Lee County, DeSantis stated, “Servers, bartenders — they were just roadkill for people like Fauci,” pointing out a disturbing notion we all are all now coming to grips with. He also was quoted as saying, “If Congress adds 5 percent to the debt, then their pay should be cut by 5 percent,” a novel idea that has as much chance of happening as me running a four-minute mile. One must admire the sentiment of both statements though.

DeSantis’ worthiness increased exponentially just this past week with the sacking of Hillsborough County States Attorney Andrew Warren when the liberal Democrat decided he didn’t need to enforce a new state law banning abortions after 15 weeks. These kinds of actions displayed by DeSantis to enforce laws and corral soft-on-crime liberal prosecutors is refreshing, particularly since he’s the only one in the country doing it.

