For the past six months, I’ve had a picture on my blog of Florida governor Ron DeSantis posted as my choice for president in 2024. I’ve mentioned this preference a few times in my op-eds. I believe he would make an excellent president, primarily based upon his governance in Florida, where he’s held in high regard by many. I like his resolve to not be bullied by woke zealots or Swamp creatures. It reminded me of a former president, but without the “agitating” nature and mean tweets that sets liberals hair on fire.
In a June speech in Lee County, DeSantis stated, “Servers, bartenders — they were just roadkill for people like Fauci,” pointing out a disturbing notion we all are all now coming to grips with. He also was quoted as saying, “If Congress adds 5 percent to the debt, then their pay should be cut by 5 percent,” a novel idea that has as much chance of happening as me running a four-minute mile. One must admire the sentiment of both statements though.
DeSantis’ worthiness increased exponentially just this past week with the sacking of Hillsborough County States Attorney Andrew Warren when the liberal Democrat decided he didn’t need to enforce a new state law banning abortions after 15 weeks. These kinds of actions displayed by DeSantis to enforce laws and corral soft-on-crime liberal prosecutors is refreshing, particularly since he’s the only one in the country doing it.
“The role of the states attorney is to apply the law and enforce the law, not pick and choose which laws you like and which laws you don’t like,” said DeSantis in announcing the suspension.
If only all governors had the spine to reign in soft-on-crime prosecutors, such as George Gaston of Los Angeles County, Kim Foxx of Cook County, or Alvin Bragg of New York County. The difference between Florida and the other states mentioned is the Florida governor is not a leftist loon intent on causing anarchy in the country.
Having given DeSantis his due accolades, I have changed my mind about his running for president in 2024 though. He has said he didn’t want to run anyway, probably a sign he’s considering running if the political wind is blowing his way.
He undoubtedly deserves it and would more than likely win against any candidate from a Democrat party in shambles, courtesy of the Manchurian Biden and the sycophant sidekick, Kamala Harris. But he’s only 43 and has lots of time to gain experience and toughen his hide for the onslaught that will be the Swamp. Perhaps a 2028 or 2032 run would be better for him and the country. Florida is not ready to let him go either.
I realize my opinion holds about as much value as another cackling Harris speech. But as I am paid handsomely by this periodical to opine on such matters and have thought about this quite a bit, so I am now throwing my hat back in the ring for Donald Trump for president in 2024.
That statement probably set some liberals hair on fire — again. After the debacle that is the ongoing Manchurian Mistake, we need someone like Trump to clean up Biden’s messes both here and around the world.
Trump was never given a fair chance to run this country, courtesy of the corrupt Socialist media, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Swamp creatures that sadly included members from Trump’s own Republican party. From the time the man entered office, this group unleashed a massive torrent of issues that caused Trump to be constantly on defense.
A sham witch hunt with assistance from top echelons of the government, including an unethical FBI and DOJ, two bogus impeachment proceedings and even an overblown pandemic that included oversight by the sinister Dr. Anthony Fauci, their attacks were relentless. Something about Trump sparked terror in the Swamp and they fought as if their very lives depended on it. As I reflect on it now, their counterattack was as remarkable as it was treasonous.
If one goes back through the videos and transcripts, nearly every dire warning Trump predicted about Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign has come to pass.
With the Red wave more than likely coming in the 2022 elections, there will be a new Congress and Senate in session that will fend off the relentless schemes leveled at Trump. Nancy Pelosi will be out as Speaker of the House, probably confined to the Betty Ford Clinic.
If justice prevails, Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden and Anthony Fauci will be occupying prison cells. With all this and China’s bug behind us, Trump will be able to govern more effectively, including putting China and Russia in their collective places.
The world now knows we have an aged puppet at the helm of the most powerful nation in the world, and we have lost our position and respect in world standing. China is licking their chops. The hard-nosed Trump is one of the few men with the knowledge and charisma to put us back in our rightful position. Along the way, he might get the rest of that swamp drained too.
We have all experienced harsh life under the far-left handlers of Biden. It’s time those of the far-left are shown why they were so wrong and America rejects them once and for all.
