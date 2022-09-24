Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

Amusingly, Florida governor DeSantis flew 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard recently. Expedia lists hundreds of available lodgings on The Vineyard. With summer winding down, the island has hundreds of rooms to house folks they vowed to help when declaring themselves a sanctuary. The Obamas own a seven-bedroom, $12 million mansion on the island; surely, they could have allowed folks to stay.

In addition to being an enclave for rich folks, Martha touts itself a sanctuary region, placing limitations on local law enforcement compliance with federal immigration authorities. This was a Democrat ploy to snub Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. Proclaiming sanctuary made liberal elites feel better about themselves. Southern border governors are now giving them an opportunity to help.

They aren’t. The pretentious folks at The Vineyard promptly shipped the illegals off their island to the Cape Cod Military Base. Massachusetts Governor Baker’s press secretary harrumphed, “the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation…” Hmmm, all those empty rooms, yet no accommodations? I’ve been there and was accommodated, at outrageous charges.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

