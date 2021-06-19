Five agonizing months into the presidency of the Manchurian Moron, yet the media is still fawning, the local op-ed writers are conspicuously quiet, and Biden voters are still talking about Trump. The fact is, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is a disaster of epic proportions.
Why are those people that were so sensitive and angered about the mean tweets from the Bad Orange Man now so silent? If nothing else, they should be ashamed of the doddering old fool now doodling behind the Resolute Desk.
I’m aware calling a sitting president of the United States a “Manchurian Moron” and a “doddering old fool” is disrespectful to the office and those suffering with dementia-like issues. My apologies to the latter.
What else can be said or done to draw Biden voters out? The collective silence is deafening. I’m hoping to have offended at least one Biden supporter enough to say something in defense of Biden’s performance — so the rest of us might know what he’s done for America.
Are Biden voters vaguely aware, or understand, these soaring inflation numbers? Consumer prices have risen 5% over the past year — the largest spike since the collapse in 2008. Gas is up 56%! We have 1% less spending power monthly during this Socialist Revolution. Interest rates will surely be increased soon to curb the inflation. Yet, the Manchurian Moron is planning a tax hike!
Currently, there are 9.3 million job openings. Businesses can’t fill those positions because 3.5 million people are sitting on their duff collecting unemployment benefits while Biden pays them a supplemental $300 per week to stay home. If Biden feels he must spend trillions of dollars, with that many jobs open, perhaps the $300 should be given to the people that are working so as to induce others back to work.
High unemployment further drives inflation because employers have to charge more to compensate for lack of production. If Wally’s Widget World has been charging “X” for widgets, but less widgets sell due to less manufacturing, Wally has to increase the price of widgets in order to keep up with expenses that keep Wally’s doors open. This is why a 2” x 4” board that used to be $2 is now $9.
White House mouthpiece, Jen Psaki, curtly asserted, “Companies should pay higher wages to incentivize more workers to come back into the workforce.” This is what happens when you have people in government who never worked for a living. If employers pay more to bring people back to work, they, again, will have to increase pricing. Wage increases need to be evolutionary, not revolutionary. A larger paycheck to a hamburger flipper doesn’t mean much if the price of everything has gone up more than the flipper’s wages. Just how much are you willing to pay for your favorite fast-food cheeseburger?
What do you suppose the leaders at the recent G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, thought of America’s new fearless leader? Outside of mainstream media, it was reported he appeared tired and, at times, befuddled. He mumbled and stumbled his way through the Summit, following instead of leading, making gaffes, groping British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, and sporting aviator sunglasses while meeting the Queen. What reason is there to where sunglasses indoors when meeting a world dignitary? Some speculated it was to hide glassy eyes from Adderall medication.
At one point, Biden wandered into a café veranda, away from his handlers, and had to be awkwardly led back out by his wife, Jill, while diners laughed. There is video of this event, ignored by the media, should you be interested. Could you imagine the coverage had that been Trump?
As host, Boris Johnson seemed to have the task of babysitting our president. He corrected Biden for introducing the president of South Africa … after Johnson had already done so. Another incident was when Johnson stopped Biden from talking to a group of world leaders. Was this because he was showing off his hairy legs, giving out the nuclear codes, or telling “Corn Pop” stories?
An even larger looming problem is Biden’s sidekick. Chosen solely for gender and pigmentation, she’s proving every bit the disaster as Biden; VP Kamala Harris is not up to the task of replacing Biden. Ominously, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was overheard telling others at the summit Harris would be the American president by the end of 2022.
Charged with the task by Biden months ago, Harris steadfastly refuses to visit the southern border to comprehend first-hand what Biden’s policies are doing to the illegal-immigration issue. When asked by reporters, she bizarrely laughs it off, sometimes hysterically. When pressed by NBC’s Lester Holt, she replied, “… and I haven’t been to Europe … I don’t understand the point you’re making.”
You’re right, Kamala, you don’t understand. Sadly, neither does your boss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.