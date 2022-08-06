Alan Webber
Courtesy of Alan Webber

By the time you read this, it will be interesting to see how the Democrat party may have settled the Pelosi-Taiwan matter.

If unaware, Nancy Pelosi, has decided to reschedule her trip to Taiwan, which was cancelled last April due to COVID.

In response, Biden’s overlords in China have warned there will be a “firm and absolute” response should she carry out her visit. Not sure what that threat means yet. China thinks they own Taiwan — the U.S. evidently disagrees.

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

Recommended for you