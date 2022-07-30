Alan Webber
I realize this will not be one of my sexiest columns, but we all need to get on board with this issue as it is crucial to our survival.

Every successful business knows when they find themselves in an economic downfall, whether of their own doing or events out of their control, they slash expenses to weather the storm. It’s really that simple, folks.

During the 2008 slump our company examined each expense, where every dime was spent, looking under every rock to find where we might be wasting money. We went so far as to reduce the size of Styrofoam coffee cups. You might be wondering how that would help a big company. Well, we have always kept fresh free coffee available at our offices 24/7 for truckers.

