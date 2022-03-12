You suppose, in the wee hours of the morning when by themselves, Biden voters feel any remorse toward the Ukrainian people dying or fleeing their country as it’s getting the bejesus knocked out of it by Russia? They should, if they fathom the connection. Biden voters seem to be perversely unmindful and unapologetic to anything Biden screws up.
If you’re wondering what a Biden vote has to do with the Ukrainian sacking, ask yourself if you think for a second the demonic Putin would have lobbed one missile westward if Trump were still president. (If not for a reason of fear, then as the Dems and media liked to report, Trump and Putin are friends.) Now, we have nuclear war and/or another Cold War looming. As Obama warned, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fthings up.”
By the way, had it not been for Bill Clinton, it’s doubtful Russia would have attacked Ukraine either. In 1994, then-president Clinton convinced Ukraine to dismantle its nuclear arsenal. Putin would have never attacked his neighbor had he thought they might chuck a nuke into the Kremlin. How’s that decision looking now?
Our military industrial complex has gone into high gear selling various military armaments, much to the delight of the pocketbooks of the Swamp. Adam Kinzinger and Lindsey Graham are deliriously content. We’re now sending boatloads of taxpayer money to give the Ukrainians what is needed in order to stall Russia long enough they run out of money, which should be about next Thursday.
And then Biden sent Vice President Harris to giggle her way through the European Security Conference to discuss the Ukrainian situation. We weren’t updated on what she learned as she is now only talking in circles about electric vehicles. The Europeans must be shaking their heads in disbelief at what has happened to this country.
The media, too, is ecstatic. What’s the media not telling us or flat out lying to us about? One would think there is nothing else going on in the world, making me wonder what’s being slipped under the rug. What’s going on at our southern border while politicians fret about the Ukrainian border? Is Hunter still getting paid? Did you hear about the proven election fraud in Wisconsin during the 2020 election? What’s happening with Ghiselle Maxwell and her cohorts?
Did you see the picture of Anastasia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine representative in a long slinky dress, next to another pic of her with a gun patriotically showing unity with her country? Guess what, that was an air-gun.
On another note, you think Biden voters feel any remorse whatsoever toward the price of gas, now at record levels? Have you seen the gas pumps all over America covered in little Biden stickers pointing at the price on the pump saying, “I did that?”
“Fact-checkers,” an oxymoron in itself, point out that when Trump was leaving office, oil was on its way up due to inactivity caused by COVID. They ignore the point that Trump drove the prices down in the first place with prudent oil policies.
“Fact-checkers,” like to quibble with what the price was when Trump left office, but they can mostly agree it was around $1.86 per gallon. Well folks, on my way back from a recent trip to play awfully bad golf in Nevada, I paid $4.75 for regular gas in Henderson. This is what happens going from a policy of oil independence to one of depending on and begging the world to supply us with oil. Now that Biden has shut off Russian oil imports, OPEC leaders are shouting, “Happy days are here again.” Next time a fact-checker tells you, “Yeah, but ...” tell him/her or whatever pronouns they use to identify themselves, it defies logic we’re sitting on all this oil and paying such exorbitant prices at the pump.
How about the absurd inflation rate — you think your average Biden voter feels any culpability about the cost of living rising 7% with Biden’s policies? It’s the highest since 1980, back when another inept Democrat was in office, Jimmy Carter.
Obviously, some inflation is a product of the COVID pandemic, but one can only wonder how a businessman would have handled the matter, rather than a career politician. Sadly, we’ll never know.
In the wake of a potential time bomb going off in Ukraine, the world is a very dangerous place at this time. It appears Russia has dusted off the nukes, just in case. We have no idea what agreement Russian president Putin and Chinese president Xi have up their sleeves since their meeting, but we do know that a) they don’t like us and b) China is salivating at the opportunity to gobble up Taiwan.
This was exactly the wrong time to have a doddering corrupt fool and a giggling buffoon in the White House. History will wonder what the hell we were thinking.
Well, some of us.
