The missus and I went to the theater recently to see “News of the World.” It’s a new western Tom Hanks appears in and was enjoyable. While I regard Mr. Hanks on a level similar to that of a trained seal in a circus, I have to admit he’s an entertaining actor.
The movie was at a Harkins theatre in Arizona. It’s a beautiful modern building with a grand entrance hall that we’ve visited often. Movie-going has long been a favorite activity for us.
Upon entering, we noticed only one other customer in the enormous lobby. There’s a bar for adult beverages, a children’s auditorium and a long snack counter. There’s even a giant screen in the lobby showing movie trailers. But no people.
Buying a salty sopping buttery bag of popcorn and a 55-gallon drum of Coke, diet of course, we headed to theater No. 12 of 14 screens. We found our pre-selected seats, pushed back, and settled in for the movie. Immediately, the missus chastised me to get my head out of the popcorn bag where all the salt and butter rested. Evidently, she wanted some, too.
When the movie ended, we noticed we were the only people om this theater on a Wednesday evening. When we exited, there was nobody in the hallway waiting to get into any of the other movies either – we felt all alone in the building. The missus made a stop to powder her nose so I stood by the condiment station. I seem to spend half my life waiting outside a lady’s room.
I studied the vast and well-appointed lobby. There was one couple entering and one person at the bar. That was the extent of the customers. Nobody was buying popcorn or pizza, nobody lining up for the next movie, nobody making a beeline to the bathrooms. It seemed a big red ghost town.
As I leaned next to the napkin dispensers, I became nostalgic. We were in a beautiful theater to see a movie, an American pasttime, in a major city, located in a large shopping center surrounded by restaurants. Where were all the people?
It wasn’t like we were doing something illegal going to the movie. Arizona has been open for business — the only compliance requirement to wear a face diaper. Arizona doesn’t follow the Pritzker model of wanting businesses to fail waiting for a federal government hand-out. And don’t get me wrong, I loved being the only couple there, but I know that business model won’t work.
Standing there, I wondered how much longer Harkins could take this lack of business before suffering financial straits. I surmised the emptiness was Wuhan virus related, due to fear the media drilled into everyone. That’s sad, and will be worse if the theater industry goes under. Imagine a world without movie theaters.
The following Saturday we went back for another movie. (We live a boring life.) The movie was a bomb, unless one needs extra sleep. After an adult beverage and too much popcorn, I opted for the snooze route, including an accidental snort, much to the chagrin of the missus. The attendance had only slightly improved, probably 10 people in our theater.
Afterwards the same routine occurred — the wife went to powder her nose and I took my place at the condiment counter. Again, I stood there pondering their emptiness.
I struck up a conversation with Connor, the manager, a twenty-something young man. Wearily shaking his head, he admitted attendance had been pathetic. Business evidently disappeared when China’s little gift first became an issue. Then they were forced to close for a while by pandemonium-driven governmental edict. (My words, not his.) They opened back up a few months ago, but people never came back.
He enlightened me of another problem I hadn’t considered — lack of production from Hollywood. The theaters have little to attract customers other than re-runs, adding to their misery. So why could Hanks and Denzel Washington (another good actor) make movies, but not other hambones in the industry?
Theaters took a beating with the advent of VCR’s and DVD’s. In survival mode, the cinema’s remodeled; installed plush seating, on-line ticketing, expanded menu’s, better technology, and even cleaned up bathrooms. Their comeback was remarkable.
A few day later I was talking to my mother, an avid movie patron. We were discussing the absurdity that at her age, living in Florida, she’s unable to get a COVID vaccine, but the new Washington “think tank” were going to give terrorists at Gitmo or illegals attempting to pour through the border vaccines, before regular Americans.
Not solving that matter, I asked if she had seen any new movies — a regular matinee event for her. Mom is a tough old widow who’s not afraid of COVID and goes about her normal business, albeit a little slower. She paused and said “No, I kind of forgot about them after they closed for a while.”
BINGO!
Folks, we need to get back to the theaters before we lose them forever. There is popcorn waiting to be eaten.
