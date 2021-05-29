Busy on Monday the 17th, I briefly scanned the local paper to make sure I wasn’t in the obituaries or blotter. Tuesday the 18th was the little lady’s birthday, leaving me with some pressing activities — buying a present and making dinner plans — so my attention was elsewhere. This is not a diary, please stay with me.
So, Wednesday morning I was pounding the treadmill at a brisk 2 mph when I recalled there was an opinion piece in the paper the previous Monday from Jeff Bezos’ personal tabloid, the Washington Post, concerning taxes. I had only glanced over the op-ed title and meant to go back for further review. Nothing annoys me more than taxes.
The op-ed was written by Catherine Rampell, who, in my opinion, appears too regularly in our local papers. In addition to writing absurd op-eds for the Post, she is a political commentator for those bastions of progressive “thought,” CNN, PBS, and formerly the New York Times. With those credentials, one might think she has a bright future with the Harris presidency next year.
This left-leaning, thirty-something young lady opined how we don’t pay enough taxes. You read that right. I guess being in your mid-thirties and a Princeton graduate gives one expert tax awareness, although she is probably less than 10 years from receiving tax refunds herself.
Her column began with a blunt statement, “Sorry, to be the bearer of bad news, my fellow Americans. But: your taxes are very low.” This got my attention as I just coughed up an astronomical check to pay taxes for our company, and am waiting for the hammer to drop on what is owed personally.
Ms. Rampell enlightened readers of her assertions by throwing out several mind-numbing numbers I will not further bore you with. Checking with our payroll department for actual tax rates, I found her numbers were reasonably in the ballpark.
My primary issue however, is with the way she framed her piece, as if we should be grateful that the government doesn’t take more of our money. She points out Americans (us, the Great Unwashed) are wrong in our assessment of the amount of tax we pay — we pay less than we think. Don’t know about you, but I don’t want to think about paying more.
The thrust of the op-ed was that Americans were “forking over very little,” yet claim they pay too much in taxes. (Obviously she never lived in Illinois) She amusingly used the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation as a source. This body is made up of ten Congressmen who oversee the taxation process. Imagine that, ten Congressmen collectively agree we don’t pay enough tax. Who’d a thunk it?
This irked me as it was typical liberal twaddle picked up and syndicated throughout the US like a virus. (Admittedly, the fact she’s nationally syndicated and I’m not irks me, too.) She stated, “those making $75,000 to $100,000 are projected to pay an average tax rate of 11.9 percent this year; in 2016, the same income group paid 16.1 percent.” Biden, who took office in 2021 somehow managed to share in her credit for the decreases, even though it occurred during the Trump presidency.
For the record, much of the “decrease” was in the form of stimulus payments and child tax credits. There are not any more stimulus payments in the foreseeable future, and Congress can pull the plug on the child tax rates at will. Nowhere in her homily did she mention Biden’s looming tax increases or his inflation that is barreling at us either.
Just because we may or may not be paying less in federal tax for a brief amount of time, it certainly doesn’t get us off the taxing merry-go-round. There is also FICA, state tax, sales tax, real estate tax, inheritance tax, gas tax, consumption tax, etc. There are so many taxes leveled at us, and the tax codes are so cumbersome, is it any wonder we can’t keep up?
Politicians, particularly those with a “D” after their name, believe they can spend our money better than we can. They lay awake at night trying to figure out a scheme to shove their hands a little deeper into our pockets.
One Congressional report points out that $121 billion was spent for improper payments through Medicaid, Social Security, and federal pensions … just in 2020. Another $2.8 billion was sent to deceased people in the last four years. How much of our money wound up in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas (through Iran) so they could bomb the bejesus out of Israel? How much will we have to pay to rebuild Gaza City, which Israel bombed the bejesus out of in retaliation, because of this? Wouldn’t surprise me if we pay to rebuild the Associated Press building Israel knocked over, too.
How do you feel about your tax money paying for abortions, liberal public radio, or toward the ongoing illegal immigrant problem? Combined, it’s about 3 billion bucks per year. Another $2 billion was just passed for additional capital security because of that dastardly Trump rally on Jan. 6. (Wonder what Nancy has up her sleeve there, at our expense) Then there was the $3.7 million of our money given to EcoHealth over six years to study the risk of the future emergence of coronaviruses from bats. I think we all know how that worked out for the entire world.
The list of wasted money Congress hands out is endless. They spend money like drunken sailors — because it’s not their money!
Sorry Catherine, whatever tax Americans pay, it is obviously too much. Perhaps if Amazon, also owned by Bezos, paid their share of taxes, the rest of us wouldn’t have to pay so much.
