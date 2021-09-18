Truck Driver Appreciation Week concludes this week. Since 1998, it’s the industry’s annual program to honor the 3.6 million men and women who transport over 70% of all freight moved throughout the country.
Most transportation companies plan a week of events for drivers, including bonuses, gifts, drawings and sometimes food — if the office staff doesn’t eat it first. Most companies even make dispatchers smile and talk nicely to drivers all week.
Of the 3.6 million drivers, 241,000 are women. (And most of them have really big dogs in case you open their door.) The first female trucker was Luella Bates of Wisconsin, driving from 1918-1922 during World War II.
Almost 1.5 million drivers, 41%, are minorities. In other industries, that number is closer to 22%. Another 8 million diverse people work in transportation-related careers. It’s truly an inclusive industry. Nearly one out of 10 people work in transportation nationwide.
During the darkest days of the COVID scare, truck drivers never stopped, despite the ever-changing confusion. It was imperative freight lanes remained open and it was our nation’s truckers who stepped up to the front-line ensuring Americans had what they needed. When the media and corporate world speak of front-line workers, they somehow usually omit truckers.
Trucking is an unappreciated occupation so a special week is much-deserved. In addition to regularly working 70 hours per week, a driver must be aware of many road hazards, weather, the perils of driving through big-city streets like Chicago, or down 7,000 feet on an ice-covered Donner Pass in California. Ponder navigating 75 feet of tractor-trailer and load through the rush hour traffic in any major city with cars darting in and out.
There’s the menace of 4-wheelers doing something unsafe around them — happens constantly. A truck needs 40% more stop time than a car. Depending on the source, between 80% to 90% of the car-truck crashes are determined to be the fault of the auto driver, despite what ambulance chasers rant on television.
Over-the-road life can be lonely — long stretches of driving and being away from home are relentless. Consider the logistics of something as simple as just finding a shower while on the road. Most don’t sleep in Holiday Inn rooms — they sleep in trucks.
With government-mandated hours of service to drive, and shipper appointments to meet, a driver must consider traffic jams and long lines everywhere — toll booths, shipper’s gates, fuel islands, and even a place to park for the evening. Most people know where they are going to be tonight — truckers have serious issues just finding a safe place to park for the evening.
Think about how your back felt after your last long trip in a comfortable car and then consider that truckers do it every day in a truck, driving about 100,000 miles per year. That’s equivalent to 34 round trips across the country.
The typical age of a truck driver is 46 years old. Truckers live, on average, 10 years less than the average American. If you think that through, there is a major problem looming ahead. It will affect us all, as everything consumers buy is hauled by a trucker. You may not let your babies grow up to be cowboys, but somebody has to “drive them old trucks,” Waylon.
By 2024, just two years, the operator shortage is estimated to be around 174,000 drivers. (Yet unemployment remains high?) Oh well, we can always wait for driverless trucks — 80,000 pounds of metal hurtling behind your SUV at the speed limit.
Sean Connery, Elvis Presley, Charles Bronson, Chevy Chase, and even Alan Webber were all were truckers before becoming infamous. I hauled primarily steel on flatbeds to various projects in the tri-state area. Yes, it’s true, my mother wouldn’t let me go any further. I so despised driving a truck in snow and ice, but loved the good weather days. You would not believe some of the sights you saw from a truck.
Truckers lead the way in environmental friendliness, too. Since 1996, exhaust emissions of heavy trucks have plummeted 95 percent. This has been at considerable down time and expense to a driver. The emission devices constantly break down, largely due to excess heat created by the newer engines. The driver is then inconveniently towed to a shop for repairs. It would take 60 of today’s clean-diesel trucks to generate the exhaust emissions of one truck from 1988. By the way, truckers are not driving slow just to upset you, their engines are usually restricted to about 65 miles per hour to conserve fuel.
Here’s something mind-blowing — grocery stores would run out of food in three days if long-haul truckers stopped driving.
You might want to hug your local trucker, even if he/she is big, burly or maybe smelly. Without them, America stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.