Russian President Putin reportedly has terminal pancreatic cancer. According to the New York Post, Putin travels with oncologists and has been photographed with IV marks on his hand.

Therefore, a treacherous dictator waging a war in Ukraine that the rest of the world is financing in opposition to him, and who’s sitting on the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, might be dying soon.

So, what’s to keep a dying Putin from launching nuclear holocaust on his way out?

Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com

