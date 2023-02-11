As of this writing, the Powerball lottery is inching toward $1 billion again. Who knows, maybe you won it by the time you read this, in which case you probably won’t read this.

At risk of being Captain Obvious, a billion dollars is a lot of money to anyone. Well, except politicians. They don’t mess with paltry billions anymore; they’re spending trillions of dollars, albeit other people’s money.

To spend a billion in a year, you’d have to buy goods or services totaling $2,739,726 every day. Approximately $165,000 of that daily spend would go to the government in sales taxes. Spending just $5,000 dollars per day would take almost 548 years to spend a billion bucks.

