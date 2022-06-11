I get asked all the time how the price of fuel is affecting our business. In a word, “Sucks.”
While the price of fuel is harming business and will eventually slow the economy if it continues, it’s not quite as painful to the transportation industry as it is to the average middle-class consumer buying gas. The trucking industry has a few built-in advantages such as fuel surcharges and purchasing discounts based on volume. The fuel surcharges paid by the shipper protects the carrier up to about 70% of the additional cost; breaks gas consumers don’t get. Some of the largest trucking companies hedge fuel in the stock market, but this type of transaction is not without risk and requires large amounts of capital. Consequently, most trucking company’s extra expense is approximately 30% of any increase.
On the other side of that equation, we have paid tremendously for trucks that run cleaner. This technology is not fully developed yet, so the trucks break down often, causing extra expense and delay. Those trucks are, however putting out nearly as much clean air as they take in.
Considering the number of gallons purchased by a trucking company daily, rising prices are still painful. So much so it’s causing smaller trucking companies to park equipment waiting out the higher prices. We buy on average 50,000 gallons per week – a fuel bill would choke a horse. It partially explains my cantankerousness. That and a horrible golf game.
The national price of a gallon of diesel right now is $5.54. That is $2.28 more than a year ago. Approximately one dollar and 10 cents of that is tax. The average price of diesel, a by-product of gas, has been up to 92 cents higher than the national average of gas, due mostly to governmental taxes, not corporate greed as Democrats like to spew. Inexplicably, diesel is lower at most stations than gas right now, but that might change sometime in the next hour. Thank you, Biden!
And therein lies the problem – the befuddled Biden. He likes to blame Russia one day and oil company greed another, proving he either doesn’t know or care about truth. He can find most of the blame merely by looking in the mirror at that dead space between his ears.
There are many factors going into the cost of oil, some of which the U.S. can control and others we can’t. Supply-and-demand are a factor, so when people started coming out of pandemic shock, they got out of the house to live again. This drove up demand of oil and the price reflected the demand, simple economics. This uptick in demand, by the way, was before Russia’s Putin lobbed missiles into Biden’s Ukraine.
One week into Biden’s term in office, also before his Ukraine matter, Biden signed an executive order to pause oil and gas leasing on public land. A federal judge in Louisiana eventually reversed this decision and ordered sales to resume. In response, Biden’s Bunch allowed only 30% of the original land for lease, plus tacked on another 6.25% royalty rate, to 18.75%. So much for the Dems blaming “greedy” oil companies.
As most know, he canceled the Keystone Pipeline between Canada and the U.S. This would increase our capacity by 500,000 barrels of oil per day. Ironically, Biden is now trying to increase oil imports from Canada. Billionaire Warren Buffett, who owns the BNSF Railroad, and who transports oil between Canada and the U.S., must have been delighted by this decision.
The following month Biden’s Bunch reinstated the social cost of carbon (greenhouse gases) from $8.82 a ton to $56.22 per ton, allowing the government to regulate, and in the case of the Biden Bunch, to further hinder domestic production. Following that, he reversed any efforts to reduce the time it takes to build infrastructure projects, such as energy production facilities.
When Biden and the Bolsheviks took over office, crude oil prices were less than $60 per barrel. Gas averaged $2.40 per gallon. As of this writing, oil is $118.50 per barrel, nearly twice the price. Gas prices in Kankakee average $5.13 and in my hometown in Arizona today, it is $5.46.
Testy from the verbal shellacking he’s getting over oil prices; Biden mentioned he might ease sanctions on Venezuela. Why doesn’t he ease sanctions right here in the U.S. and let Venezuela’s people sort out their own socialist mess? He has begged Saudi Arabia unsuccessfully for more oil, and is considering dealing with Iran, who hates us. Of what value are these policies, to the American people? If the U.S. goes to all clean energy and the rest of the world does not, what have we gained?
Biden’s response — release oil from our Strategic Oil Reserves. This is the largest reserve of oil in the world with about 714 million barrels. The release of 50 million barrels did virtually nothing to the price of gas or diesel, as it was labeled a drop in the ocean. And wouldn’t releasing that oil just make this country weaker? There was a reason we stockpiled all those barrels.
This is just part of what Biden has done to delay or cease any energy production in the U.S. There are many others if you do the research and not take the word of some TV pundit.
Biden’s Bolsheviks are shamefully foot dragging our own independent oil production and it’s costing this country dearly.
