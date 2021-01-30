So much for the unity promised by the new president during his presidential installation. In China Joe’s first 72 hours as president, he set about undoing nearly everything he could to remove Trump’s presence from the Oval Office. This was the equivalent to showing his backside to the 74 million people that didn’t vote for him. He would have gotten more done, but his 8 p.m. bedtime prevents him from getting more completed in a day.
There were 33 executive actions signed by Biden, many of which were reversals of Trump executive actions. By now you’ve heard the pros and cons of most of them, but suffice to say, they were hardly unifying. In fact, most of them were nothing less than a thumb in Trump’s eye, and by extension, us Deplorables.
Stopping construction on the southern wall at a time when there was a caravan of 8,000+ Hondurans headed our way during a supposed pandemic, and everybody out of work, defies logic. Didn’t seem very unifying either, unless you’re Honduran.
Immediately halting production of the Keystone Pipeline and other oil drilling initiatives will drive oil prices higher, affecting us all for the next four years. What was the hurry to toss all those folks into the unemployment line?
We will now pay more for gas for cars, heat, and for goods shipped due to increased oil prices. At the time of this writing, oil, which is highly speculative, is up $5 per barrel since Jan. 3. And then there is the fact that the Dow Jones has been flat since Biden took office, hopefully not an unpleasant omen.
Meanwhile, House Dingbat Nancy Pelosi continued her crusade to impeach Trump, which Biden declined to address. By doing so, he missed the fact that another impeachment will only serve to slow down his “unification” agenda. Jobs and COVID be damned, Pelosi has to chase after Trump some more to prevent his stain from ever getting near her Swamp again.
Pelosi’s obsession for Trump seems licentious in nature. She acts like a high school cheerleader whose boyfriend dumped her to go to the prom with a prettier gal. Does she not understand Trump is no longer president? How unifying do you think another impeachment will be?
The only unity coming out of what essentially is shaping up to be a third Obama term is that politicians are settling back into their comfy nests in the Washington Swamplands. They are content to be unified with themselves again, living like royalty off the backs of taxpayers. Trump is no longer in town making waves near their bog. You will start hearing the term “bipartisan” again until you vomit. It will mean nothing. Is it any wonder Mr. Kinzinger appears to have sold his soul?
Is it unity when the only participants in a presidential installation are family and Congress? Well, there was that matter of the 26,000 National Guard troops “invited.” Seems “secret intel” had been learned those nasty Trump Deplorables were going to incite riots, ransack the capitol, and ravish the Biden women. This was all due to Trump’s reported “seditious” acts from Jan. 6, when he allegedly ordered his supporters to plunder the capitol.
Funny thing happened on Jan. 20 though. There were no riots or acts of sedition in Washington, D.C., during Biden’s installation. Nor in any of the state’s capitols as foretold. How could that be? The media propaganda machines regurgitated repetitiously that, upon telepathic orders of that dastardly Trump, Deplorables were going to overthrow the newly installed government.
Perhaps in an act of unification, it might be time to drop the silly impeachment shenanigans and reflect upon that whole Jan. 6 protest in a less non-hysterical context. The only rioting going on currently is by the Soros-paid ANTIA/BLM thugs in the northwest. Is it farfetched to question if they were also involved in the Washington, D.C., protest on the 6th? Why hasn’t this information been released of those arrested?
Or should we just continue to blame Trump for all the countries ills and ignore the Hunter Biden scandals, which Biden will surely do? If you really think that might be a track to unification then you’re going to be sorely disappointed.
Naysayers will be pointing out that my antagonistic remarks of the Biden installation are not unifying either. Heard it before. The difference is mine are just words from one good-looking fella. My opinion is not able to reach into your pocket or change our country. You don’t have to read my column — but you do have to pay for whatever hair-brained scheme or false promise politicians dream up. Trump cost you nothing.
After the four years of hell we lived through, courtesy of the Trump Deranged, Deplorables have no intention of initiating unification. The Left, Democrats, and liberals will need to reach out first.
Nothing seen so far by Biden’s handlers has been unifying.
